Home4k Blu-rayThe Strangers: Chapter 1 is now available on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, &...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDVDNews

The Strangers: Chapter 1 is now available on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, & a Limited Edition SteelBook

HD Report
By HD Report
0
The Strangers Chapter 1 4k Blu-ray
The Strangers: Chapter 1 (2024) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

The Strangers: Chapter 1 is on physical media including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, & DVD. The first in a series of 3 chapters directed by Renny Harlin was first released in digital formats on June 7, 2024 and disc formats on July 23, 2024.

On 4k Blu-ray, The Strangers: Chapter 1 is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision HDR. The soundtrack is provided in Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1. Subtitles are offered in English SDH, Spanish, and French for the main feature.

Each Blu-ray edition comes with a second disc (either Blu-ray or DVD) and a code to redeem a Digital Copy. Bonus features include audio commentary, Reimagining a Classic: Making The Strangers: Chapter 1, A Hostile Environment: The Visual Design of The Strangers, and the theatrical trailer.

Bonus Features

  • Audio Commentary with Producer Courtney Solomon and Actress Madelaine Petsch
  • Reimagining a Classic: Making THE STRANGERS — CHAPTER 1
  • A Hostile Environment: The Visual Design of THE STRANGERS — CHAPTER 1
  • Theatrical Trailer
  • Optional English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles for the main feature

The Strangers: Chapter 1 is priced $31.99 (List: $39.99) on Blu-ray, $31.12 (List: $42.99) on 4k Blu-ray, and $24.49 DVD, and $24.99 (Digital). Buy on Amazon

The Strangers- Chapter 1 Blu-ray
The Strangers: Chapter 1 (2024) Blu-ray Buy on Amazon
The Strangers Chapter 1 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Walmart open
The Strangers: Chapter 1 (2024) 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook Walmart Exclusive

The Strangers: Chapter 1 is also available in a 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook available exclusively from Walmart. The edition is priced $29.96 (List: $42.99) at Walmart.

Previous article
New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, Tuesday, July 23
Next article
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Releasing In 5-Movie 4K Blu-ray/Digital Collection [Updated]
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Hot 4k Blu-rays!

Furiosa- A Mad Max Saga 4k Blu-ray
Godzilla | Kong Monsterverse 5-Film Collector's Edition
Dune: Part Two 4k Blu-ray
Dune 2-Movie 4k Blu-ray Collection

Fire HD10 Tablet Deal!

Amazon Fire HD Tablet Sale

OLED 4k TV Deal!

Samsung 65-inch OLED 4k TV

4k/HDR TV Deal

55

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2024 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Mad Max 5-Film Collection - Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray b

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Releasing In 5-Movie 4K Blu-ray/Digital Collection...

HD Report - 0
new blu-ray 4k blu-ray july 23 2024

New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, Tuesday, July 23

HD Report - 0
Twisters-4k-Steelbook-Walmart-Exclusive-4K-Ultra-HD-Blu-ray-Digital-

Twisters is up for pre-order on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital, &...

HD Report - 0