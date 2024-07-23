The Strangers: Chapter 1 is now available on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, & a Limited Edition SteelBook

The Strangers: Chapter 1 (2024) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

The Strangers: Chapter 1 is on physical media including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, & DVD. The first in a series of 3 chapters directed by Renny Harlin was first released in digital formats on June 7, 2024 and disc formats on July 23, 2024.

On 4k Blu-ray, The Strangers: Chapter 1 is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision HDR. The soundtrack is provided in Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1. Subtitles are offered in English SDH, Spanish, and French for the main feature.

Each Blu-ray edition comes with a second disc (either Blu-ray or DVD) and a code to redeem a Digital Copy. Bonus features include audio commentary, Reimagining a Classic: Making The Strangers: Chapter 1, A Hostile Environment: The Visual Design of The Strangers, and the theatrical trailer.

Bonus Features

Audio Commentary with Producer Courtney Solomon and Actress Madelaine Petsch

Reimagining a Classic: Making THE STRANGERS — CHAPTER 1

A Hostile Environment: The Visual Design of THE STRANGERS — CHAPTER 1

Theatrical Trailer

Optional English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles for the main feature

The Strangers: Chapter 1 is priced $31.99 (List: $39.99) on Blu-ray, $31.12 (List: $42.99) on 4k Blu-ray, and $24.49 DVD, and $24.99 (Digital).

The Strangers: Chapter 1 (2024) 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook Walmart Exclusive

The Strangers: Chapter 1 is also available in a 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook available exclusively from Walmart. The edition is priced $29.96 (List: $42.99) at Walmart.