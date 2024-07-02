The Fall Guy Release Date & Details On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital & DVD

The Fall Guy (2024) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

We’ve got the release date and details for Universal’s The Fall Guy (2024) on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital, as well as a Limited Edition SteelBook from Walmart in the US.

The film was released in digital formats including Digital 4k UHD on May 21st. Physical media formats including Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD will arrive on July 23, 2024. And, rental options will be available on July 30th, 2024.

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k UHD, The Fall Guy is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio. The 2k Blu-ray also offers Dolby Atmos.

The home media purchase of The Fall Guy includes the Extended Cut of the film, along with additional extra bonus materials.

Bonus Features

Extended Cut with never-before-seen chase sequence, more action, and Ryan Gosling on a unicorn.

Gag Reel

Stunts on Stunts: Breakdowns detailing the meticulous designs, careful preparation, and astonishing execution that goes into pulling off the film’s death-defying stunts

Making METALSTORM

Commentary and more!

The Fall Guy (2024) is list priced $$39.98 (4k Blu-ray), $29.98 (Blu-ray), $24.98 (DVD), and Digital ($29.99 (Early Digital Premiere). Buy on Amazon

The Fall Guy (2024) Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

The Fall Guy (2024) 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook Buy at Walmart

Logline: A down-and-out stuntman must find the missing star of his ex-girlfriend’s blockbuster film.

Description: Ryan Gosling stars as Colt Seavers, a battle-scarred stuntman fresh off an almost career-ending accident. Colt is persuaded to return to his stunt career when he’s told his ex, Jody (Emily Blunt), is directing a film and asked for him specifically. With hopes of winning back the love of his life, Colt returns to set only to find the movie’s leading man missing and production in peril. Ensnared in an increasingly wild conspiracy, he must solve the mystery to save Jody’s film and get one last shot with her. What could possibly go right? David Leitch (director of Bullet Train and producer of John Wick) delivers a hard-hitting, hilarious action-thriller with The Fall Guy.