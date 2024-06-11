Shrek Films Including ‘Forever After’ Now In 4k Blu-ray/Digital Collection

Shrek 4-Movie Collection 4k Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

All four Shrek films including 2010s ‘Forever After’ are now available in a 4-movie collection from Universal/DreamWorks. The collection packages Shrek (2001), Shrek 2 (2004), Shrek the Third (2007), and Shrek Forever After (2010) on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray and a code to redeem Digital 4k UHD copies via Movies Anywhere.

The first three Shrek films were previously released on 4k Blu-ray starting with Shrek in a 20th Anniversary edition in 2021. Shrek 2 was released on 4k Blu-ray in 2022, followed by Shrek the Third in 2023.

Bonus features include deleted scenes, featurettes “Spotlight on Donkey,” “Scared Shrekless,” and “Shrek the Halls,” filmmaker commentaries, and more.

The Shrek 4-Movie Collection (Release Date June 11, 2024) on 4k Blu-ray/Digital is priced $51.09 (List: $69.99) on Amazon.

Shrek Forever After 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

Shrek Forever After also arrives in a single-movie 4k edition with the film on Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital (via a redeemable code with Movies Anywhere partners).

On 4k Blu-ray, Shrek Forever After is presented in 2160p with HDR10 and Dolby Atmos audio.

Bonus features include deleted scenes, featurettes “Spotlight on Shrek,” Secrets of Shrek Forever After,” a conversation with the cast, and more.

Shrek Forever After on 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital (Release Date: June 11, 2024) is priced $20.00 (List: $29.98) on Amazon.