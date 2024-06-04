New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Movie Releases, June 4, 2024

Here are this week’s top picks of new Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray movies. The Criterion Collection has finally released Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (1998) on 4k Blu-ray, featuring a director-approved 4k digital restoration. Kino Lorber Studio Classics has restored Abel Ferrara’s Bad Lieutenant (1992) starring Harvey Keitel from 4k scans of the original camera negatives. And, the Oscar-winning animated feature Rango (2011) starring Johnny Depp arrives in a Limited Edition SteelBook from Paramount Home Media Distribution.

There are also some 4k Blu-ray re-issues including Back to the Future: The Ultimate Trilogy, Glory (1989) in a Limited Edition SteelBook, and Platoon (1986) in a Limited Edition SteelBook. And on Blu-ray, you can pick up Doctor Who: Peter Davison Complete Season Two. See more new 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray titles below with links to Amazon.

New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, June 4, 2024

4k Blu-ray

2k Blu-ray

