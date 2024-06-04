Home4k Blu-rayNew Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Movie Releases, June 4, 2024
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscNews

New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Movie Releases, June 4, 2024

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Doctor Who- Peter Davison Complete Season Two Blu-ray
Bad Lieutenant (1992) 4k UHD
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas 4k UHD Criterion 600px
Rango 4K UHD Blu-ray Steelbook
Typhoon Club 4k Blu-ray
Platoon 4k UHD Limited Edition Steelbook
Glory 35th Anniversary 4k UHD SteelBook

Here are this week’s top picks of new Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray movies. The Criterion Collection has finally released Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (1998) on 4k Blu-ray, featuring a director-approved 4k digital restoration. Kino Lorber Studio Classics has restored Abel Ferrara’s Bad Lieutenant (1992) starring Harvey Keitel from 4k scans of the original camera negatives. And, the Oscar-winning animated feature Rango (2011) starring Johnny Depp arrives in a Limited Edition SteelBook from Paramount Home Media Distribution.

There are also some 4k Blu-ray re-issues including Back to the Future: The Ultimate Trilogy, Glory (1989) in a Limited Edition SteelBook, and Platoon (1986) in a Limited Edition SteelBook. And on Blu-ray, you can pick up Doctor Who: Peter Davison Complete Season Two. See more new 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray titles below with links to Amazon.

New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, June 4, 2024

4k Blu-ray

2k Blu-ray

In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releases.

Previous article
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas finally gets a 4k release from Criterion
Next article
Drive (2011) remastered in 4k with Dolby Vision & Atmos
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Hot 4k Blu-rays!

Furiosa- A Mad Max Saga - Limited Edition Steelbook
Godzilla | Kong Monsterverse 5-Film Collector's Edition
Dune: Part Two 4k Blu-ray
Dune 2-Movie 4k Blu-ray Collection

Fire HD10 Tablet Only $95!

Fire HD10 10.1

4k Blu-ray Deal!

Sony Pictures Classics 30th Anniversary 4k Blu-ray

OLED 4k TV Deal!

Samsung 65-inch OLED 4k TV

4k/HDR TV Deal

55

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2024 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Drive 4K Ultra HD SteelBook

Drive (2011) remastered in 4k with Dolby Vision & Atmos

HD Report - 0
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas 4k UHD Criterion 600px

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas finally gets a 4k release...

HD Report - 0
Max fee increases 6 2024

Max Increases Monthly Fees By $1 Per Month, $10 –...

HD Report - 0