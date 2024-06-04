New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Movie Releases, June 4, 2024

Here are this week’s top picks of new Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray movies. The Criterion Collection has finally released Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (1998) on 4k Blu-ray, featuring a director-approved 4k digital restoration. Kino Lorber Studio Classics has restored Abel Ferrara’s Bad Lieutenant (1992) starring Harvey Keitel from 4k scans of the original camera negatives. And, the Oscar-winning animated feature Rango (2011) starring Johnny Depp arrives in a Limited Edition SteelBook from Paramount Home Media Distribution.
There are also some 4k Blu-ray re-issues including Back to the Future: The Ultimate Trilogy, Glory (1989) in a Limited Edition SteelBook, and Platoon (1986) in a Limited Edition SteelBook. And on Blu-ray, you can pick up Doctor Who: Peter Davison Complete Season Two. See more new 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray titles below with links to Amazon.
New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, June 4, 2024
4k Blu-ray
- Back to the Future: The Ultimate Trilogy Re-Release
- Bad Lieutenant (1992) 4k UHD/Blu-ray KL Studio Classics
- Crimson Peak (2015) 4k SteelBook Arrow
- Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (1998) Criterion
- Glory (1989) 35th Anniversary SteelBook Sony
- Platoon (1986) Limited Edition 4k SteelBook Shout! Studios
- Postal (2007) Massacre Video
- Rango (2011) Limited Edition 4k SteelBook Paramount
- The Magnificent Seven (1960) 4k Limited Edition Steelbook
- Typhoon Club (1985) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Cinema Guild
2k Blu-ray
- Back to the Future: The Ultimate Trilogy Re-Release
- Bad Lieutenant (1992) 4k UHD/Blu-ray KL Studio Classics
- Crimson Peak (2015) 4k SteelBook Arrow
- Death Machine (1994)
- Doctor Who: Peter Davison Complete Season Two
- Founders Day (2023)
- Glory (1989) 35th Anniversary SteelBook Sony
- Platoon (1986) Limited Edition 4k SteelBook Shout! Studios
- Pursued (1934) Kino Lorber
- Rango (2011) Limited Edition 4k SteelBook Paramount
- Saigon (1948) Kino Lorber
- The Magnificent Seven (1960) 4k Limited Edition Steelbook
- The Perfect Weapon (1991)
- Typhoon Club (1985) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Cinema Guild
In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releases.