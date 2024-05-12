‘Immaculate’ Release Dates On Blu-ray, Digital & DVD

Neon’s Immaculate starring Sydney Sweeney premiered in US theaters on March 22, 2024. The was released for digital purchase on April 16, and will be available in disc formats including Blu-ray and DVD on June 11, 2024.
On Blu-ray Disc, Immaculate is presented in HD (1080p) with DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. Subtitles are provided English and Italian. An extra on both the Blu-ray Disc and DVD offers feature commentary from Director Michael Mohan.
The Blu-ray and DVD editions of Immaculate can be pre-ordered for $20.99 and $12.99, respectively, from Amazon.
Logline: Cecilia, a woman of devout faith, is warmly welcomed to the picture-perfect Italian countryside where she is offered a new role at an illustrious convent. But it becomes clear to Cecilia that her new home harbors dark and horrifying secrets.
Description: Sydney Sweeney (Anyone But You, Euphoria, The White Lotus) stars as Cecilia, an American nun of devout faith, embarking on a new journey in a remote convent in the picturesque Italian countryside. Cecilia’s warm welcome quickly devolves into a nightmare as it becomes clear her new home harbors a sinister secret and unspeakable horrors.