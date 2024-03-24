Rango starring Johnny Depp gets its first 4k Blu-ray Release in a Limited Edition SteelBook

Rango (2011) 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Oscar-winning movie “Rango” (Best Animated Feature Film of the Year, 2011) starring Johnny Depp will get its first 4k disc release on June 4th, 2024. The title from Paramount Home Media Distribution arrives in the form of a Limited Edition SteelBook with unique artwork and a transparent slipcover.

The 2-disc edition includes both Theatrical & Extended versions of Rango on Ultra HD Blu-ray, 2k Blu-ray, and in Digital 4k. On 4k Blu-ray, Rango is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision/HDR10 and DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1.

“Rango” 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook is priced $30.99 on Amazon.

Description: Best Animated Feature Oscar winner RANGO comes to 4K Ultra HD for the first time ever, in this limited edition Steelbook from Paramount. Rango is a kooky pet chameleon that finds himself tossed into a wild and raucous town in desperate need of a hero. Refreshingly original with eye-popping animation, this hysterical adventure features an all-star vocal cast lead by Johnny Depp.