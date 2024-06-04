Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas finally gets a 4k release from Criterion

It’s been about 13 years since The Criterion Collection released Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (1998) on 2k Blu-ray. Now, the film arrives in 4k in a new 2-disc edition with a director-approved 4k digital restoration.
On 4k Blu-ray, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision HDR at 2.39:1 aspect ratio. Audio is offered in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 and 2.0. Subtitles are provided in English SDH.
The 2-disc edition includes a copy of the film on 2k Blu-ray, along with special features such as deleted scenes (with optional commentary from Terry Gilliam), a short documentary titled “Hunter Goes To Hollywood,” and more.
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas on 4k Blu-ray (Release Date: June 4, 2024) is priced $34.99 (List: $49.95) on Amazon.
Special Features
- New 4K digital restoration, supervised and approved by director Terry Gilliam, presented in the aspect ratio of 2.39:1, with 2.0 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack
- Alternate 5.1 surround soundtrack
- One 4K UHD disc of the film presented in Dolby Vision HDR and one Blu-ray with the film and special features
- Three audio commentaries: one with Gilliam, one with actors Johnny Depp and Benicio Del Toro and producer Laila Nabulsi, and one with author Hunter S. Thompson
- Deleted scenes, with optional commentary by Gilliam
- Selection of Thompson correspondence, read on camera by Depp
- Hunter Goes to Hollywood, a short documentary
- Program about the controversy over the screenwriting credit
- Profile of Oscar Zeta Acosta, the inspiration for Dr. Gonzo
- Collection of artwork by illustrator Ralph Steadman
- Excerpt from a 1996 Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas audio recording featuring filmmaker Jim Jarmusch and actor Maury Chaykin
- Documentary from 1978 featuring Thompson and Steadman
- Storyboards, production designs, stills, and trailer
- English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
- PLUS: An essay by critic J. Hoberman and two pieces by Thompson
Cover illustration by Ralph Steadman
Logline: An oddball journalist and his psychopathic lawyer travel to Las Vegas for a series of psychedelic escapades.