Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas finally gets a 4k release from Criterion

It’s been about 13 years since The Criterion Collection released Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (1998) on 2k Blu-ray. Now, the film arrives in 4k in a new 2-disc edition with a director-approved 4k digital restoration.

On 4k Blu-ray, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision HDR at 2.39:1 aspect ratio. Audio is offered in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 and 2.0. Subtitles are provided in English SDH.

The 2-disc edition includes a copy of the film on 2k Blu-ray, along with special features such as deleted scenes (with optional commentary from Terry Gilliam), a short documentary titled “Hunter Goes To Hollywood,” and more.

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas on 4k Blu-ray (Release Date: June 4, 2024) is priced $34.99 (List: $49.95) on Amazon.

Special Features

New 4K digital restoration, supervised and approved by director Terry Gilliam, presented in the aspect ratio of 2.39:1, with 2.0 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack

Alternate 5.1 surround soundtrack

One 4K UHD disc of the film presented in Dolby Vision HDR and one Blu-ray with the film and special features

Three audio commentaries: one with Gilliam, one with actors Johnny Depp and Benicio Del Toro and producer Laila Nabulsi, and one with author Hunter S. Thompson

Deleted scenes, with optional commentary by Gilliam

Selection of Thompson correspondence, read on camera by Depp

Hunter Goes to Hollywood, a short documentary

Program about the controversy over the screenwriting credit

Profile of Oscar Zeta Acosta, the inspiration for Dr. Gonzo

Collection of artwork by illustrator Ralph Steadman

Excerpt from a 1996 Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas audio recording featuring filmmaker Jim Jarmusch and actor Maury Chaykin

Documentary from 1978 featuring Thompson and Steadman

Storyboards, production designs, stills, and trailer

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

PLUS: An essay by critic J. Hoberman and two pieces by Thompson



Cover illustration by Ralph Steadman

Logline: An oddball journalist and his psychopathic lawyer travel to Las Vegas for a series of psychedelic escapades.