The Beekeeper Release Dates On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital & DVD

The Beekeeper 4k UHD
The Beekeeper (2024) 4k Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

The Beekeeper starring Jason Statham is releasing in home media formats including Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital, and DVD. The film first arrives in digital formats on February 27th, followed by disc formats on April 23, 2024.

On 4k Blu-ray the movie is presented in 2160p with HDR10 High Dynamic Range, and on HD Blu-ray in 1080p SDR. The Beekeeper on both formats features a Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1 channel soundtrack. Subtitles are provided in English SDH and Spanish.

The Beekeeper is priced $22.95 (List: $24.98) on Blu-ray, $27.95 (List: $39.98) on 4k Blu-ray, and $9.99 in Digital 4k UHD on Amazon.

Logline: One man’s brutal campaign for vengeance takes on national stakes after he is revealed to be a former operative of a powerful and clandestine organization known as “Beekeepers.”

Description: Jason Statham stars in “The Beekeeper,” a heart-pounding action-thriller about a mysterious Beekeeper. Adam Clay (Statham), a former operative of a powerful organization known as Beekeepers, upends his covert life and embarks on a brutal revenge mission to dismantle corruption at the highest levels of our society. The stellar cast also includes Emmy Raver-Lampman, Josh Hutcherson, Bobby Naderi, Minnie Driver, Phylicia Rashad and Jeremy Iron, amongst others.

New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Physical Media Releases April 23, 2024
