Heroes: The Complete Collection Includes 4 Seasons + Heroes Reborn & Bonus Features on Blu-ray

Heroes: The Complete Collection 21-disc Blu-ray edition Buy on Amazon

Heroes: The Complete Collection is releasing on Blu-ray Disc in a 21-disc edition from Universal Studios. The collection includes all 77 episodes from 4 seasons of Heroes, as well as the 13-episode series Heroes Reborn all in 1080 (HD) on Blu-ray Disc.

Bonus features include the never-before-aired 73-minute premiere episode, Season 2 alternate ending, The Super Powers of Heroes, deleted scenes, Genetics of a Scene, The Special Effects, The Stunts, The Score, The Writer’s Forum, The Prop Box, Profile of Artist Tim Sale,. Tim Sale Gallery of Screen Art, Deconstructing Skylar, Behind the Big Top, audio commentaries with cast, crew, and show creator Tim Kring, and more.

Heroes: The Complete Collection is priced $80.12 from Amazon and other retailers.

Synopsis (Heroes): Experience all the suspense, action, and shocking twists of the phenomenal series, Heroes, and follow the lives of seemingly unconnected, ordinary people around the globe who discover they have extraordinary abilities. Join their epic journeys with all 77 gripping episodes from the complete series, plus hours of revealing bonus features, including the never-before-aired series premiere, an alternate ending to the Season 2 finale, behind-the-scenes access with the show’s writers, stars and artists, and much more!

Synopsis (Heroes Reborn): Experience the epic 13-episode event series, Heroes Reborn, from Tim Kring, the creator of the global phenomenon, Heroes. Kring creates a wildly imaginative and thrilling new volume in the Heroes universe featuring a host of new characters with startling powers. After a massive terrorist attack in Odessa, Texas, evolved humans are blamed for the tragic event, forcing them into hiding or on the run from those seeking retribution. The conflict between humans and evolved humans—dubbed “Evos”—escalates into all out civil warfare. Timely, thought-provoking, and startling inventive, Heroes Reborn recaptures the magic of the original series and lays the foundation for the next volume in the Heroes mythology.