The 355 is getting a 4k Blu-ray Upgrade with Dolby Atmos from Universal

The 355 (2002) is getting a 4k Blu-ray upgrade. The 2-disc edition arrives on March 5, 2024, and includes a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital Code.

Directed by Simon Kinberg, The 355 was distributed by Universal Pictures and stars Jessica Chastain, Penélope Cruz, Fan Bingbing, Diane Kruger, and Lupita Nyong’o.

This is the first time The 355 will be available on 4k disc, although the film can be streamed/downloaded from select digital movie providers including Google/YouTube, Microsoft Movies & TV, and Vudu.

On 4k Blu-ray, the movie is presented in 2160p at 2.39:1 aspect ratio with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. Audio is provided in Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1 at 24-bit/48kHz/. Subtitles are offered in English SDH and Spanish.

The 355 on 4k Blu-ray with Blu-ray and Digital Code is list priced $30.99. Buy on Amazon

Synopsis: When a top-secret weapon falls into mercenary hands, wild-card CIA agent Mason Mace Brown (Jessica Chastain) joins forces with rival German agent Marie (Diane Kruger), former MI6 ally and cutting-edge computer specialist Khadijah (Lupita Nyong’o), and skilled Colombian psychologist Graciela (Penelope Cruz) on a lethal mission to retrieve it. The unlikely team must also stay one step ahead of a mysterious woman, Lin Mi Sheng (Bingbing Fan), who is tracking their every move as the action rockets across the globe.

