A Bunch Of 4k Blu-ray SteelBooks Arrive At Walmart This Week

A bunch of 4k Blu-ray SteelBooks are expected to arrive this week from Walmart. The exclusive Limited Editions, previously dated for release in February, are mainly reissues of SteelBooks that were previously distributed through Best Buy.

Most of the 4k Blu-ray SteelBook editions include a second disc (a copy of the film on 1080p (HD) Blu-ray, and a code to redeem a Digital Copy. And, each edition features special packaging art on the cover, reverse, and inside spread.

Walmart 4k Blu-ray SteelBooks (March 5, 2024)

Walmart took over exclusive SteelBook releases after Best Buy quit the business at the end of 2023. Most of these upcoming SteelBooks have already been sold at Best Buy, but have been reissued, presumably, according to consumer demand.

We’ll have to see if these titles actually release this week or get pushed back further as we’ve seen week after week this year.

*Links point to Walmart for purchase. Release dates may change.