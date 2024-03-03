Home4k Blu-rayA Bunch Of 4k Blu-ray SteelBooks Arrive At Walmart This Week
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscNews

A Bunch Of 4k Blu-ray SteelBooks Arrive At Walmart This Week

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Walmart 4k Blu-ray SteelBooks

A bunch of 4k Blu-ray SteelBooks are expected to arrive this week from Walmart. The exclusive Limited Editions, previously dated for release in February, are mainly reissues of SteelBooks that were previously distributed through Best Buy.

Most of the 4k Blu-ray SteelBook editions include a second disc (a copy of the film on 1080p (HD) Blu-ray, and a code to redeem a Digital Copy. And, each edition features special packaging art on the cover, reverse, and inside spread.

Walmart 4k Blu-ray SteelBooks (March 5, 2024)

Walmart took over exclusive SteelBook releases after Best Buy quit the business at the end of 2023. Most of these upcoming SteelBooks have already been sold at Best Buy, but have been reissued, presumably, according to consumer demand.

We’ll have to see if these titles actually release this week or get pushed back further as we’ve seen week after week this year.

*Links point to Walmart for purchase. Release dates may change.

Previous article
New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Physical Media Releases, March 5, 2024
Next article
Best Dolby Atmos: The Matrix Lobby Scene
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

OLED 4k TV Deal!

Samsung 65-inch OLED 4k TV

James Cameron Films in 4k!

The Abyss (1989) 4k Blu-ray Ultimate Collector's Edition
Aliens (1986) 4k Blu-ray Ultimate Collector's Edition
True Lies (1994) 4k Blu-ray Ultimate Collector's Edition

4k Blu-ray Deal!

Sony Pictures Classics 30th Anniversary 4k Blu-ray

4k/HDR TV Deal

55

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2024 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Heroes: The Complete Collection Blu-ray

Heroes: The Complete Collection Includes 4 Seasons + Heroes Reborn &...

HD Report - 0
The Matrix lobby scene

Best Dolby Atmos: The Matrix Lobby Scene

Jeff Chabot - 0
new blu-ray 4k blu-ray 3 5 2024

New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Physical Media Releases, March 5, 2024

HD Report - 0