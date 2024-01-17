Saw 10-Film Collection (20th Anniversary Edition) Includes Copies on Blu-ray, DVD & Digital

Saw 10-Film Collection (20th Anniversary Edition) Buy on Amazon

The Saw franchise celebrates its 20th Anniversary with a compilation of all ten films on Blu-ray Disc. The Saw 10-Film Collection (with Saw X) arrives on March 5, 2024, and includes copies of all films on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital (via redeemable code).

The 20th Anniversary Edition from Lionsgate includes Saw (2004), Saw II (2005), Saw III (2006), Saw IV (2007), Saw V (2008), Saw VI (2009), Saw 3D (2010), Jigsaw (2017), Spiral: From the Book of Saw (2021) and Saw X (2023).

The 10-movie collection anticipates the release of Saw XI on Sept. 24, 2024.

Saw 10-Film Collection 20th Anniversary Edition on Blu-ray, DVD and Digital has a list price of $79.99. Buy on Amazon (Includes pre-order price guarantee).

Description: All 10 films from the most successful horror franchise in movie history – including the latest chapter, SAW X – are collected here in one terrifying set. Rewind to the beginning, when Jigsaw first springs his diabolically ingenious traps on the morally wayward, then travel his long road of pain all the way to Mexico in the newest entry’s untold story of John Kramer’s quest for a cancer cure, inspiring his most personal game yet.

The Saw horror franchise was created by Australian filmmakers James Wan and Leigh Whannell, starting in 2004 with Saw. The media franchise includes ten movies (an eleventh slated for release on Sept. 24, 2024), a TV series, video games, comic books, music, theme parks, toys, and clothing. It is the fifth highest-grossing horror film franchise.