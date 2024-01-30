This week there are plenty of Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releases to choose from, but here are our top suggestions for Tuesday, January 30, 2024. Danny Boyle’s Trainspotting (1996) has been restored for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray and a new HD Blu-ray edition from The Criterion Collection, both with special glow-in-the-dark packaging.
Conan the Barbarian (1982) and Conan the The Destroyer (1984) release in separate Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray and 2k Blu-ray edtions from Arrow Video. The two movies are also collected in The Conan Chronicles on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray releasing today from most sellers but delayed from Amazon until Feb. 20, 2024.
And, The Prophecy (1995), The Prophecy II (1998), and The Prophecy 3: The Ascent (2000) films starring Christopher Walken have been compiled in a 4-disc edition from Vinegar Syndrome that includes two 4k Blu-rays and two Blu-ray Discs.
New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, Jan. 30, 2024
4k Ultra HD Blu-ray
- Bad Biology (2008) 2-disc edition Severin
- Conan the Barbarian (1982) 2-disc Limited Edition Arrow Video
- Conan the Destroyer (1984) Arrow Video
- Cutting Class (1989) Collector’s Edition MVD
- Danza Macabra: Volume Two ― The Italian Gothic Collection [“Castle of Blood” on 4k BD] NEW
- D.A.R.Y.L. (1985) Vinegar Syndrome
- eXistenZ (1999) 2-disc edition Vinegar Syndrome
- Nightmare (1981) 2-disc edition Severin
- Scarlet Street (1945) 2-disc UHD/BD Kino Lorber
- The Boogens (1981) 2-disc edition Kino Lorber
- The Prophecy I, II, III 4-disc edition Vinegar Syndrome
- The Psychic (1977) 2-disc edition Severin
- Trainspotting (1996) 4k UHD/BD w/glow-in-the-dark package Criterion
2k Blu-ray
- Bad Biology (2008) 2-disc edition Severin
- Conan the Barbarian (1982) 2-disc Limited Edition Arrow Video
- Conan the Destroyer (1984) Arrow Video
- Cutting Class (1989) Collector’s Edition MVD
- Danza Macabra: Volume Two ― The Italian Gothic Collection [7x Blu-ray, 1x Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- D.A.R.Y.L. (1985) Vinegar Syndrome
- Eileen (2023)
- eXistenZ (1999) 2-disc edition Vinegar Syndrome
- Fatal Games (1984)
- Funeral Home (1980) Shout! Studios
- Lovely Complex Discotek Media
- Monk: The Complete Third Season KL Studio Classics
- Mudbound (2017) – The Criterion Collection
- Nightmare (1981) 2-disc edition Severin
- Scarlet Street (1945) 2-disc UHD/BD Kino Lorber
- The Case Study of Vanitas: Season 1 Part 2 Crunchyroll
- The Boogens (1981) 2-disc edition Kino Lorber
- The Prince and the Pauper (1937) Warner Archive
- The Prophecy I, II, III 4-disc edition Vinegar Syndrome
- The Psychic (1977) 2-disc edition Severin
- Trainspotting (1996) 4k UHD/BD w/glow-in-the-dark package Criterion
