New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, Jan. 30, 2024

Conan-the-Barbarian-4k-Blu-ray-2-Disc-Limited-Edition
Trainspotting 4k UHD Criterion Collection cover
The Conan Chronicles 4k UHD Limited Edition
The Prophecy I, II, III 4k UHD Blu-ray 4-disc edition
DARYL 1985 4k UHD
Mudbound Blu-ray The Criterion Collection
Danza Macabra- Volume Two ― The Italian Gothic Collection Blu-ray Severin
Eileen Blu-ray

This week there are plenty of Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releases to choose from, but here are our top suggestions for Tuesday, January 30, 2024. Danny Boyle’s Trainspotting (1996) has been restored for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray and a new HD Blu-ray edition from The Criterion Collection, both with special glow-in-the-dark packaging.

Conan the Barbarian (1982) and Conan the The Destroyer (1984) release in separate Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray and 2k Blu-ray edtions from Arrow Video. The two movies are also collected in The Conan Chronicles on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray releasing today from most sellers but delayed from Amazon until Feb. 20, 2024.

And, The Prophecy (1995), The Prophecy II (1998), and The Prophecy 3: The Ascent (2000) films starring Christopher Walken have been compiled in a 4-disc edition from Vinegar Syndrome that includes two 4k Blu-rays and two Blu-ray Discs.

See more Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releases below with links to Amazon.

New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, Jan. 30, 2024

4k Ultra HD Blu-ray

2k Blu-ray

In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releases.

King Kong (1976) In 4k Releasing In This Limited Ultra HD Blu-ray SteelBook Edition
HD Report

King Kong (1976) In 4k Releasing In This Limited Ultra HD Blu-ray SteelBook Edition
