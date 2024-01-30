This week there are plenty of Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releases to choose from, but here are our top suggestions for Tuesday, January 30, 2024. Danny Boyle’s Trainspotting (1996) has been restored for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray and a new HD Blu-ray edition from The Criterion Collection, both with special glow-in-the-dark packaging.

Conan the Barbarian (1982) and Conan the The Destroyer (1984) release in separate Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray and 2k Blu-ray edtions from Arrow Video. The two movies are also collected in The Conan Chronicles on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray releasing today from most sellers but delayed from Amazon until Feb. 20, 2024.

And, The Prophecy (1995), The Prophecy II (1998), and The Prophecy 3: The Ascent (2000) films starring Christopher Walken have been compiled in a 4-disc edition from Vinegar Syndrome that includes two 4k Blu-rays and two Blu-ray Discs.

See more Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releases below with links to Amazon.

New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, Jan. 30, 2024

4k Ultra HD Blu-ray

2k Blu-ray

In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releases.