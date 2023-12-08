Home4k Blu-rayThe Prophecy I, II, III Compiled In 4-Disc 4k Blu-ray 4-Disc Edition
The Prophecy I, II, III Compiled In 4-Disc 4k Blu-ray 4-Disc Edition

The Prophecy I, II, III 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray
The Prophecy I, II, III 4k UHD Blu-ray 4-disc edition Buy on Amazon

The Prophecy (1995), The Prophecy II (1998), and The Prophecy 3: The Ascent (2000) starring Christopher Walken have been compiled in a 4-disc edition from Vinegar Syndrome. The edition arrives January 30, 2024 with two 4k Blu-rays and two Region A 2k Blu-rays.

The new presentations have been restored from new scans of the 35mm interpositives and remastered in 4k (2160p) with HDR.

The Prophecy I, II, III 4k UHD Blu-ray 4-disc edition is list priced $69.98. Buy on Amazon

Bonus Features

1. 4-disc Set: 4K Ultra HD x2 / Region A Blu-ray x2
2. 4K UHD presented in High-Dynamic-Range
3. Newly scanned & restored in 4K from their 35mm interpositives
4. Commentary track for THE PROPHECY with writer/director Gregory Widen and producer Joel Soisson
5. Commentary track for THE PROPHECY II with co-writer/director Greg Spence and producer Joel Soisson
6. Commentary track for THE PROPHECY III: THE ASCENT with director Patrick Lussier and co-writer/producer Joel Soisson
7. “The War in Heaven: The Making of The Prophecy” (38 minutes) – brand new documentary featuring interviews with director Gregory Widen, producer Joel Soisson, director of photography Richard Clabaugh and special makeup effects artist Mark Villalobos
8. “The Return to Eden: The Making of The Prophecy II” (34 minutes) – brand new documentary featuring interviews with director Greg Spence, producer Joel Soisson, writer Matt Greenberg, director of photography Richard Clabaugh, special makeup effects artist Mark Villalobos and actor Russell Wong
9. “The War on Earth: The Making of The Prophecy III: The Ascent” (29 minutes) – brand new documentary featuring interviews with director Patrick Lussier, producer Joel Soisson, special makeup effects artist Mark Villalobos and actors Davino Buzzotta and Vincent Spano
10. Comprehensive promotional & behind-the-scenes still gallery
11. Reversible sleeve artwork
12. English SDH subtitles

One of the bloodiest and most creative, late 20th century horror franchises, THE PROPHECY TRILOGY, all of which star Oscar® winner Christopher Walken as the evil angel Gabriel, broke new ground in 1990s horror with their high concept narratives and gruesome practical effects. Vinegar Syndrome is proud to present the 4K UHD debuts of THE PROPHECY 1-3, or the “Gabriel” trilogy, all newly and exclusively restored and featuring an extensive array of new and archival bonus materials.

In Gregory Widen’s acclaimed directorial debut, THE PROPHECY (1994), Elias Koteas (Crash) stars as Thomas Dagget, a former seminary student who has turned his back on religion, instead becoming a homicide detective. Thomas’ latest case, of a strangely deformed and mutilated corpse, pushes him into the middle of a bloody battle between Simon (Eric Stoltz), an angel of good, and Gabriel (Christopher Walken), an angel of evil, each of whom are attempting to gather souls and build an army in order to prevent – or bring about – the apocalypse.

In director Greg Spence’s gruesome follow-up, THE PROPHECY II (1998), dark angel Gabriel, vengeful over his failure to bring about the end times, returns to earth intent on spreading violence and destruction, but soon sets his sights on Valarie Rosales (Jennifer Beals), a nurse who, unbeknownst to her, is pregnant with an angel. If Gabriel is able to kill both her and her child, he will hold sufficient evil power to finish his war in heaven.

Finally, in director Patrick Lussier’s closing entry in the trilogy, THE PROPHECY 3: THE ASCENT (2000), the now human Gabriel is faced with an unlikely challenge – to assist Danyael, a resurrected half angel/half human in stopping the evil angel sent to kill him, and to help Danyael prevent Heaven’s war and stop the coming of a second genocidal God – Pyriel.

The Exorcist: Believer Release Date & Details On 4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray
