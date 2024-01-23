Conan the Barbarian & the Destroyer Have Been Remastered In 4k, Dolby Vision & Atmos

The Conan Chronicles 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition Buy on Amazon

Conan the Barbarian (1982) & Conan the Destroyer (1984) have been remastered in 4k Ultra HD and Dolby Vision HDR for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray. The newly remastered films arrive in a 3-disc 4k UHD edition and 3-disc 2k Blu-ray editions in The Conan Chronicles from Arrow Video on February 20, 2024.

On 4k Blu-ray, both movies are presented in 4k (2160p) with Dolby Vision HDR. The audio is provided in newly restored original mono audio and remixed Dolby Atmos surround audio.

Each box set comes with bonus materials including new commentaries, interviews, and double-sided fold-out posters, 12 collector’s art cards, and more.

The Conan Chronicles is priced $39.99 on Blu-ray and $44.99 on 4k Blu-ray from Amazon.

4K ULTRA HD BLU-RAY LIMITED EDITION CONTENTS

Brand new 4K restorations of both films from the original negatives by Arrow Films

4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentations of both films in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)

Three versions of Conan the Barbarian via seamless branching: Theatrical Cut (127 mins), International Cut (129 mins) and Extended Cut (130 mins)

Newly restored original mono audio and remixed Dolby Atmos surround audio for both films

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard-of-hearing on both films

Archive commentary for Conan the Barbarian by John Milius and Arnold Schwarzenegger

Archive commentaries for Conan the Destroyer by Richard Fleischer and actors Olivia d’Abo, Tracey Walter and Sarah Douglas

Brand new commentaries for both films by genre historian Paul M. Sammon

Newly assembled isolated score tracks in lossless stereo for both films

Newly filmed interviews for Conan the Barbarian with production artist William Stout, costume designer John Bloomfield, special effects crew members Colin Arthur and Ron Hone, actors Jorge Sanz and Jack Taylor, assistant editor Peck Prior, visual effects animators Peter Kuran and Katherine Kean, filmmaker Robert Eggers (The Northman) and authors John Walsh and Alfio Leotto

Newly filmed interviews for Conan the Destroyer with Bloomfield and Walsh, casting director Johanna Ray, art director Kevin Phipps and stunt coordinator Vic Armstrong

Conan Unchained: The Making of Conan, an archive documentary from 2000 featuring interviews with Schwarzenegger, Milius, Stone, Jones, Lopez, Bergman, Poledouris and several others

Archive bonus features for both films, including interviews with sword master Kiyoshi Yamasaki, writers Roy Thomas & Gerry Conway and Poledouris, outtakes and more

A Tribute to Basil Poledouris, a series of videos produced by the Úbeda Film Music Festival, including video of Poledouris conducting a concert of music from Conan the Barbarian in 2006 (remixed in 5.1 surround)

Theatrical trailers and image galleries for both films

Double-sided fold-out posters for both films

Twelve double-sided collectors’ postcards

Illustrated collectors’ booklet featuring new writing by Walter Chaw and John Walsh, and archive set reports for both films by Paul M. Sammon

Ripped from the pages of Robert E. Howard’s beloved pulp stories, 1982’s Conan the Barbarian and its sequel, 1984’s Conan the Destroyer, not only popularized a new subgenre – the sword-and-sorcery film – but also made a cinematic icon of the star playing the titular hero, former bodybuilding sensation Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Conan the Barbarian, from maverick filmmaker John Milius, sees the Cimmerian thief and future king rise up from slavery to become an unparalleled and fearsome warrior, intent on vengeance against the evil snake cult that slaughtered his family long ago, led by the shape-shifting sorcerer Thulsa Doom (James Earl Jones). In the sequel, helmed by action veteran Richard Fleischer, Conan finds himself escorting a young princess on a quest for a mythical horn that will awaken a slumbering god, battling an onslaught of evil beasts, wizards and cannibals along the way.

At long last, these glorious odes to the days of high adventure have been restored in stunning 4K with hours of bonus features and heart-racing Atmos remixes that immerse you in the action, accompanied throughout by electrifying music scores by the late Basil Poledouris (RoboCop). If you do not listen… then to hell with you!

Conan the Barbarian will also release in single-movie 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray Limited Editions from Arrow Video on January 30, 2024.