Here's a look at new Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releases for Tuesday, January 23, 2024.

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earth Part One 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Edition Buy on Amazon

On 4k Blu-ray this week there are only a couple of options to choose from including Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earth Part One in an Ultra HD Blu-ray SteelBoook edition as well as 2k Blu-ray/Digital standard edition. On 4k Blu-ray, the movie is presented in 2160p (4k) resolution with HDR10. The soundtrack is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 on both 4k Blu-ray and 2k Blu-ray.

Kindergarten Cop (1990) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

90s comedy Kindergarten Cop starring Arnold Schwarzenegger arrives on 4k Blu-ray in a 2-disc edition with 2k Blu-ray, both derived from the new 4k scan of the original negatives. The 4k presentation features Dolby Vision HDR and both Blu-ray formats offer 5.1 surround sound and Lossless 2.0 Stereo audio formats.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Part 1 Blu-ray 3-Disc Limited Edition w/48-page booklet Buy on Amazon

On Blu-ray Disc, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Part 1 arrives in a Limited Edition with all 18 epidoses on 3 Blu-ray Discs with English and Japanese stereo audio and English subtitles. The Limited Edtion features interviews, clean opening and ending, and a 48-page booklet.

New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, Jan. 23, 2024

4k Blu-ray

2k Blu-ray

