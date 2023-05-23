Avatar (2009) In 4k Ultra HD Features HDR10 & Dolby Atmos: Release Date & Details

Avatar (2009) 4k Blu-ray 3-Disc/Digital Edition Buy on Amazon

Avatar (2009) is finally releasing in 4k! The 3-disc/Digital edition from 20th Century Studios arrives on June 20, 2023. The announcement of the long-awaited first Avatar film in 4k was made simultaneously with details of the home media release of Avatar: The Way of Water.

In 4k, Avatar is presented in 2160p at 1.85:1 with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The audio is offered in Dolby Atmos, 2.0 Dolby Descriptive Audio, and Family Friendly Dolby 5.1. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

The physical media edition includes a 4k UHD disc and BD disc with the feature movie, and one additional BD with special features.

The total runtime of the movie is 162 minutes. Legacy bonus materials (over 3 hours) include Memories from Avatar, Avatar: A Look Back, Capturing Avatar, and 17 featurettes.

Avatar (2009) 3-Disc 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital edition has a list price of $39.99.