90s Comedy ‘Kindergarten Cop’ Remastered In 4k With Dolby Vision HDR

90s comedy Kindergarten Cop (1990) starring Arnold Schwarzenegger has been remastered in 4k from scans of the original 35mm camera negatives. The 2-disc edition from Kino Lorber Studio Classics includes a 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray with the remastered movie.

The presentation of Kindergarten Cop in Ultra HD includes Dolby Vision HDR for expanded color depth. Audio is provided in 5.1 surround sound and Lossless 2.0 Stereo on both the 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray.

New bonus features on both discs include audio commentary from film historians Alexandra Heller-Nicholas and Josh Nelson, and a newly remastered trailer in 2k on the Blu-ray.

The 2-disc edition of Kindergarten Cop from Kino Lorber Studio Classics arrives on January 23, 2024. The 4k Blu-ray edition is priced $26.99 (List: $39.95) on Amazon.

Special Features:

DISC 1 (4KUHD):

• Brand New HDR/Dolby Vision Master – From a 4K Scan of the 35mm Original Camera Negative

• NEW Audio Commentary by Film Historians Alexandra Heller-Nicholas and Josh Nelson

• NEW Audio Commentary by Film Historian Samm Deighan

• 5.1 Surround and Lossless 2.0 Stereo

• Triple-Layered UHD-100 Disc

• Optional English Subtitles

DISC 2 (BLU-RAY):

• Brand New HD Master – From a 4K Scan of the 35mm Original Camera Negative

• NEW Audio Commentary by Film Historians Alexandra Heller-Nicholas and Josh Nelson

• NEW Audio Commentary by Film Historian Samm Deighan

• Theatrical Trailer (Newly Mastered in 2K)

• 5.1 Surround and Lossless 2.0 Stereo

• Dual-Layered BD-50 Disc

• Optional English Subtitles

Description: Screen legend Arnold Schwarzenegger (The Terminator, Predator, Total Recall) teaches a lesson in hilarity in this heartwarming action-comedy classic! Detective John Kimble (Schwarzenegger) is a veteran of the mean streets of Los Angeles, ready and able to tackle anything. But to trap an elusive criminal he is forced to face his most challenging assignment yet: going undercover as a kindergarten teacher. Now facing 23 screaming kids, he has to keep them under control without blowing his top and his cover. Once he gains the respect of his class, as well as the affections of a beautiful teacher (Penelope Ann Miller, The Gun in Betty Lou’s Handbag), Detective Kimble must prepare for a final confrontation with his prey in this gut-busting smash comedy directed by the great Ivan Reitman (Ghostbusters, Twins). Featuring Pamela Reed (The Best of Times), Linda Hunt (Silverado), Richard Tyson (Three O’Clock High), Carroll Baker (The Carpetbaggers) and Cathy Moriarty (Raging Bull).