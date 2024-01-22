Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part One Released On 4k Blu-ray SteelBook, Blu-ray, & Digital

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part One 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

DC Studios’ Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part One is now available on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray (in SteelBook packaging), and Digital. The film was released in digital formats in early January and in physical media formats on January 23, 2204.

On 4k Blu-ray, the movie is presented in 2160p (4k) resolution with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The soundtrack is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 on 4k Blu-ray and 2k Blu-ray. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part One is priced $32.99 (4k Blu-ray), $22.96 (Blu-ray), and $19.99 (Digital 4k UHD/HD).

Description: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part One In an adaptation of the biggest event in DC history, the heroes of several parallel Earths must band together in a desperate effort to save the Multiverse from destruction at the hands of a massive army of shadows.

Synopsis: Death is coming. Worse than death: oblivion. Not just for our Earth, but for everyone, everywhere, in every universe! Against this ultimate destruction, the mysterious Monitor has gathered the greatest team of Super Heroes ever assembled. But what can the combined might of Superman, Wonder Woman, Batman, The Flash, Green Lantern and hundreds of Super Heroes from multiple Earths even do to save all of reality from an unstoppable antimatter armageddon?!