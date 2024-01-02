Home4k Blu-rayNew Blu-ray Releases Jan. 2, 2024
New Blu-ray Releases Jan. 2, 2024

Please, Not Now! (1961) Blu-ray Kino Classics
Forced Vengeance (1982) Blu-ray Shout! Factory
The Quintessential Quintuplets Movie (2022) Blu-ray Crunchyroll
The Marsh King's Daughter (2023) Blu-ray Lionsgate
Romantic Comedy (1983) Blu-ray MGM
The Holdovers (2023) Blu-ray/DVD/Digital
The Apu Trilogy 4k UHD Criterion
The Facts Of Murder (1959) Blu-ray Radiance

It’s the first week of 2024 and there are several Blu-ray Disc releases to tell you about. One of the year’s best holiday films, The Holdovers, is now available in a Blu-ray combo edition with DVD and Digital Copy from Universal. The Marsh King’s Daughter starring Daisy Ridley arrives on Blu-ray in a combo edition with DVD and Digital Copy from Lionsgate. And, from The Criterion Collection “The Apu Trilogy” collects 3 movies from Indian filmmaker Satyajit Ray remastered in 4k including Pather Panchali, Aparajito, and Apur Sansar. See more new released below with links to purchase from Amazon.

New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, Jan. 2, 2024

4k Blu-ray Disc

2k Blu-ray Disc

In case you missed it, here are the Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releases for Dec. 19, 2023.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes Blu-ray Release Officially Announced & Detailed
