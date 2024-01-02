New Blu-ray Releases Jan. 2, 2024

It’s the first week of 2024 and there are several Blu-ray Disc releases to tell you about. One of the year’s best holiday films, The Holdovers, is now available in a Blu-ray combo edition with DVD and Digital Copy from Universal. The Marsh King’s Daughter starring Daisy Ridley arrives on Blu-ray in a combo edition with DVD and Digital Copy from Lionsgate. And, from The Criterion Collection “The Apu Trilogy” collects 3 movies from Indian filmmaker Satyajit Ray remastered in 4k including Pather Panchali, Aparajito, and Apur Sansar. See more new released below with links to purchase from Amazon.

New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, Jan. 2, 2024

4k Blu-ray Disc

The Apu Trilogy (1955-1959) [Pather Panchali/Aparajito/Apur Sansar] The Criterion Collection

2k Blu-ray Disc

