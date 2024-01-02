New Blu-ray Releases Jan. 2, 2024

It’s the first week of 2024 and there are several Blu-ray Disc releases to tell you about. One of the year’s best holiday films, The Holdovers, is now available in a Blu-ray combo edition with DVD and Digital Copy from Universal. The Marsh King’s Daughter starring Daisy Ridley arrives on Blu-ray in a combo edition with DVD and Digital Copy from Lionsgate. And, from The Criterion Collection “The Apu Trilogy” collects 3 movies from Indian filmmaker Satyajit Ray remastered in 4k including Pather Panchali, Aparajito, and Apur Sansar. See more new released below with links to purchase from Amazon.
New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, Jan. 2, 2024
4k Blu-ray Disc
- The Apu Trilogy (1955-1959) [Pather Panchali/Aparajito/Apur Sansar] The Criterion Collection
2k Blu-ray Disc
- A Hard Problem (2021) Gravitas Ventures
- Forced Vengeance (1982) Shout! Factory
- Please, Not Now! (1961) Kino Classics
- Popi (1969) MGM
- Romantic Comedy (1983) MGM
- The Apu Trilogy (1955-1959) [Pather Panchali/Aparajito/Apur Sansar] Criterion Collection
- The Facts Of Murder (1959) new 4k restoration Radiance
- The Holdovers (2023) Blu-ray/DVD/Digital
- The Marsh King’s Daughter (2023) Lionsgate
- The Quintessential Quintuplets Movie (2022) Crunchyroll
