Oldboy (2003) Releasing In This Deluxe Ultra 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition [Updated]

Korean action film Oldboy (2003) directed by Park Chan-wook has been remastered for release in 4k Ultra HD. The Deluxe Ultra Limited Edition from Decal Neon arrives Tuesday, December 12, 2023 . December 19, 2023. [Release Date Updated.]

The Deluxe Ultra edition includes a 68-page casebound book, 3 new messages by Stephanie Zacharek, David Sims, and Phoebe Chen, and six gift-wrapped collector cards.

Extra bonus content in the Limited Edition totals over 18 hours (when including optional audio commentary) and includes interviews, production featurettes, teaser trailers, and more. (See details below.)

Oldboy: Deluxe Ultra 4K Limited Edition carries an MSRP of $75.99.

Deluxe Extras

A 68-PAGE CASEBOUND BOOK.

THREE NEW ESSAYS BY STEPHANIE ZACHAREK, DAVID SIMS AND PHOEBE CHEN.

SIX GIFT-WRAPPED COLLECTOR CARDS.

Special Features

Audio commentary with director Park Chan-wook 01:59:55

Audio commentary with Park Chan-wook and cinematographer Jung Jung-hoon 01:59:55

Audio commentary with Park Chan-wook, and actors Choi Min-sik, Yu Ji-tae, Kang Hye-jung 01:59:55

Park Chan-wook + Refn interview Approx. 29 minutes

Autobiography of Oldboy 3:29:24

Old Days 2:00:00

18 Out takes 삭제장면_본편 사운드 24:52

(deleted scenes)

The Cast Remembers 1:03:05

Audition 8:42

First Reading Scout 6:53

Location Scout 3:34

Training 13:52

Start of Principal Photography 5:30

Production Design 13:12

CGI Documentary 7:06

The Music Score 16:47

Le Grand Prix at Cannes 8:49

Flashback 14:27

Q&A Session w/ Director Park Chan-wook 6:59

Interview – Original Story 2:15

Interview – Choi Min-sik 6:13

Interview – Yoo Ji-tae 3:52

Interview – Gang Hye-jung 3:58

Interview – Yoon Jin-seo 3:35

Interview – Chi Dae-han 3:17

Interview – Kim Byoung-ok 2:34

Interview – Oh Dal-su 2:36

Interview – Oh Kwang-rok 2:57

Interview – Lee seung-shin 2:41

Mark Salisbury Interview w/ Park Chan-wook 2:18:50

Original Teaser Trailer 0:31

Original release Trailer 1 1:09

Original release Trailer 2 2:21

20th Anniversary Re-Release Trailer 2:02

“Bring My Love” Starsailor Music Video 2:41

Synopsis: After being kidnapped and imprisoned for fifteen years, Oh Dae-Su is released, only to find that he must find his captor in five days.

Article updated with new release date. Original publish date Dec. 9, 2023.