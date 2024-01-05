How To Watch Sound of Freedom Streaming, Download, Blu-ray & DVD

Is Sound of Freedom free to watch? Can the movie be streamed or downloaded? Is Sound of Freedom in 4k?

Sound of Freedom was released in US theaters on July 4, 2023. The movie earned $183M at the domestic box office and $217M worldwide on a $14.6M budget. On Rotten Tomatoes, Sound of Freedom has a 99% Audience Score and 57% from the “All Critics” Tomatometer.

So how can you watch Sound of Freedom at home? The movie is now available in multiple formats including streaming/download, for purchase on disc and digital, and for rent.

Streaming/Download

Sound of Freedom can currently be streamed or downloaded on Amazon for free with a Prime subscription. Non-Prime members can also rent ($5.99) or purchase ($19.99) the movie on Amazon or through other digital retailers such as Apple TV and Vudu.

In Digital 4k UHD, Sound of Freedom is presented in 2160p resolution with Dolby 5.1 surround sound. The movie was released in digital formats including SD, HD, and 4k UHD on November 3, 2023.

Downloads are available through supporting apps such as Amazon Prime and Apple TV. Downloading is not supported on PCs.

Sound of Freedom (2023) Blu-ray/DVD/Digital Buy on Amazon

Blu-ray/DVD

Sound of Freedom is also available on #PhysicalMedia formats including Blu-ray Disc and DVD. The movie was released in disc formats on November 14, 2023, following an earlier digital release on November 3, 2023. On Blu-ray Disc, the movie is available in a 2-disc combo edition with DVD and Digital Copy.

On Blu-ray Disc, Sound of Freedom is presented in 1080p (HD) resolution with 5.1 channel surround sound audio (to be confirmed). Subtitles are provided in English, Latin American Spanish, and Portuguese. Language tracks include native English, Latin American Spanish, and Portuguese.

Sound of Freedom is priced $19.99 in Digital 4k UHD, $19.96 on Blu-ray, and $19.96 on DVD. Buy on Amazon

Sound of Freedom (2023) DVD Buy on Amazon

Storyline: Sound of Freedom, based on the incredible true story, shines a light on even the darkest of places. After rescuing a young boy from ruthless child traffickers, a federal agent learns the boy’s sister is still captive and decides to embark on a dangerous mission to save her. With time running out, he quits his job and journeys deep into the Colombian jungle, putting his life on the line to free her from a fate worse than death.