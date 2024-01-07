Star Trek Original Series & TNG Movies End Up On Max

Paramount+ was slammed last week for dropping ten Star Trek films from the streaming service. The Star Trek franchise is known as the flagship content for Paramount+, so the removal of classic films such as Star Trek: The Motion Picture, Star Trek Generations, and Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan came as a shock to subscribers.

Where did the Star Trek movies move to? All ten films ended up on Max.

Max, formerly HBO Max, is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery. The service is known for HBO Original series such as Game of Thrones and the Harry Potter film franchise, as well as 2023’s blockbuster Barbie. But certainly not Star Trek.

Are the movies in 4k on Max? Consistent with Paramount+, some titles stream in 4k, HDR, and Atmos, and some only stream in HD (1080p) and Dolby 5.1 audio. Although, many other films and shows stream in 4k on Max (see a list).

Paramount+ still offers the reboot Star Trek films starting with Star Trek (2009), as well as close to a thousand Star Trek episodes from The Original Series, The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager, Enterprise, Discovery, Strange New Worlds, and Picard, as well as shorts and the animated series Lower Decks.

List of Star Trek Films On Max