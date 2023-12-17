Wonka Is Up For Pre-Order On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital, DVD, & Walmart Exclusive SteelBook

Warner Bros. Pictures’ Wonka premiered in the US on December 15, 2023 and is already up for pre-order on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital, and DVD. The film was directed and co-written by Paul King and stars Timothée Chalamet, Calah Lane, Olivia Colman, and Hugh Grant.

Artwork, disc specs, bonus materials, and release date coming soon. However, the movie is already available to pre-order in all formats.

Wonka is listed at $29.98 (Blu-ray), $39.98 (4k Blu-ray), $24.98 (DVD), and $24.98 (Digital) at Amazon. The Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray exclusive SteelBook from Walmart is priced $34.98. Visit Walmart

Byline: With dreams of opening a shop in a city renowned for its chocolate, a young and poor Willy Wonka discovers that the industry is run by a cartel of greedy chocolatiers.

Wonka 4k Blu-ray (Artwork pending) Buy on Amazon