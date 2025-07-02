Home4k Blu-rayKnight Rider: The Complete Series Has Been Remastered In 4k Ultra HD
Knight Rider: The Complete Series Has Been Remastered In 4k Ultra HD

Knight Rider- The Complete Series 4k UHD
Knight Rider: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Knight Rider: The Complete Series has been remastered in 4k and will release on 4k Blu-ray on July 22, 2025. The box set from Universal Studios includes all 90 episodes from 4 seasons that ran on NBC from 1982 to 1986.

Total run time is approximately 4,189 minutes. Episodes are presented in native 4k (2160 resolution) at a 1.33:1 aspect ratio. We’re waiting on confirmation of audio specs.

Bonus features include behind-the-scenes interviews, commentary by David Hasselhoff, The full Knight Rider 2000 TV Movie, “Knight Rider Behind the Wheel” one-hour documentary, and more.

Knight Rider: The Complete Series on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray is priced $129.98. Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Knight Rider: The Complete Series was previously released on HD (1080p) Blu-ray by Mill Creek Entertainment in 2016. The 16-disc edition is priced $48.86 (List: $99.98) on Amazon.

Description: Shift into high gear as all four seasons of Knight Rider come together in one action-packed collection! David Hasselhoff is charismatic crimefighter Michael Knight, the driver of the world’s most dynamic, high-tech talking car, K.I.T.T. As this brave duo take on criminals, crooks and those eager to exploit K.I.T.T.’s impressive technology for their own evil purposes, you’ll be blown away by their explosive adventures that set the standard for all TV action series to come.

Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ Teaser Trailer Leaked On Social Media
