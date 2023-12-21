Dark Water (2002) Has Been Remastered For Release On 4k Blu-ray

Dark Water (2002) 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition Buy on Amazon

Hideo Nakata’s Dark Water (2002) is getting released for the first time on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray. The Limited Edition from Arrow Video arrives on March 19, 2024.

The movie is presented in 4k (2160p) resolution with Dolby Vision HDR. The soundtrack is offered in its original lossless DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 surround sound. Subtitles are offered in English.

Bonus features include interviews with director Hideo Nakata, author Koji Suzuki, and cinematographer Junichiro Hayashi, along with archive interviews with actors Hitomi Kuroki & Asami Mizukawa and theme song artist Shikao Suga. In addition, a “Making Of” documentary, trailers and TV spots, and an illustrated collector’s booklet are included.

Dark Water (2002) 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition is priced $45.99. Buy on Amazon

Limited Edition Features

4K (2160p) Ultra HD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)

Original lossless 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio

Optional English subtitles

Ghosts, Rings and Water – interview with director Hideo Nakata

Family Terrors – interview with author Koji Suzuki

Visualizing Horror – interview with cinematographer Junichiro Hayashi

Archive interviews with actors Hitomi Kuroki & Asami Mizukawa and theme song artist Shikao Suga

Original ‘making-of’ documentary

Trailers and TV Spots

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Peter Strain

Illustrated collector’s booklet featuring writing on the film by David Kalat and Michael Gingold