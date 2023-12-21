Home4k Blu-rayDark Water (2002) Has Been Remastered For Release On 4k Blu-ray
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscFeaturedNews

Dark Water (2002) Has Been Remastered For Release On 4k Blu-ray

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Dark Water (2002) 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition
Dark Water (2002) 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition Buy on Amazon

Hideo Nakata’s Dark Water (2002) is getting released for the first time on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray. The Limited Edition from Arrow Video arrives on March 19, 2024.

The movie is presented in 4k (2160p) resolution with Dolby Vision HDR. The soundtrack is offered in its original lossless DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 surround sound. Subtitles are offered in English.

Bonus features include interviews with director Hideo Nakata, author Koji Suzuki, and cinematographer Junichiro Hayashi, along with archive interviews with actors Hitomi Kuroki & Asami Mizukawa and theme song artist Shikao Suga. In addition, a “Making Of” documentary, trailers and TV spots, and an illustrated collector’s booklet are included.

Dark Water (2002) 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition is priced $45.99. Buy on Amazon

Limited Edition Features

  • 4K (2160p) Ultra HD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)
  • Original lossless 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio
  • Optional English subtitles
  • Ghosts, Rings and Water – interview with director Hideo Nakata
  • Family Terrors – interview with author Koji Suzuki
  • Visualizing Horror – interview with cinematographer Junichiro Hayashi
  • Archive interviews with actors Hitomi Kuroki & Asami Mizukawa and theme song artist Shikao Suga
  • Original ‘making-of’ documentary
  • Trailers and TV Spots
  • Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Peter Strain
  • Illustrated collector’s booklet featuring writing on the film by David Kalat and Michael Gingold

Description: After terrifying audiences worldwide with the blockbuster J-Horror classic Ring and its sequel, director Hideo Nakata returned to the genre for Dark Water, another highly atmospheric, and critically acclaimed, tale of the supernatural which took the common theme of the “dead wet girl” to new heights of suspense and drama.

Based upon on a short story by Ring author Koji Suzuki, Dark Water follows Yoshimi, a single mother struggling to win sole custody of her only child, Ikuko. When they move into a new home within a dilapidated and long-forgotten apartment complex, Yoshimi begins to experience startling visions and unexplainable sounds, calling her mental well-being into question, and endangering not only her custody of Ikuko, but perhaps their lives as well.

Beautifully shot by cinematographer Junichiro Hayashi (RingPulse), and featuring an especially unnerving sound design, Dark Water successfully merges spine-tingling tension with a family’s heart-wrenching emotional struggle, creating one of the very finest and most unsettling contemporary Japanese horror films.

Previous article
The Holdovers Release Dates + Specs On Blu-ray, Digital, & DVD
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Disney 4k Blu-ray!

WandaVision: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray
The Mandalorian - The Complete First Season 4k Blu-ray
The Mandalorian - The Complete Second Season 4k Blu-ray
Loki: The Complete First Season 4k Blu-ray

4k HDR TV Deals

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2023 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
The Holdovers (2023) Blu-ray/DVD/Digital

The Holdovers Release Dates + Specs On Blu-ray, Digital, & DVD

Jeff Chabot - 0
Harry Potter: Dark Arts Collection - Limited All-Region UHD SteelBook

Harry Potter: Dark Arts Collection Limited All-Region 4k UHD Steelbook Collection...

DealFinder - 0
Samsung-65-inch-OLED-4K-S95C-Series-Quantum-HDR-Smart-TV

Save 27% On This Samsung 65″ OLED 4k HDR TV (2023...

DealFinder - 0