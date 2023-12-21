Dark Water (2002) Has Been Remastered For Release On 4k Blu-ray

Hideo Nakata’s Dark Water (2002) is getting released for the first time on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray. The Limited Edition from Arrow Video arrives on March 19, 2024.
The movie is presented in 4k (2160p) resolution with Dolby Vision HDR. The soundtrack is offered in its original lossless DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 surround sound. Subtitles are offered in English.
Bonus features include interviews with director Hideo Nakata, author Koji Suzuki, and cinematographer Junichiro Hayashi, along with archive interviews with actors Hitomi Kuroki & Asami Mizukawa and theme song artist Shikao Suga. In addition, a “Making Of” documentary, trailers and TV spots, and an illustrated collector’s booklet are included.
Dark Water (2002) 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition is priced $45.99. Buy on Amazon
Limited Edition Features
- 4K (2160p) Ultra HD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)
- Original lossless 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio
- Optional English subtitles
- Ghosts, Rings and Water – interview with director Hideo Nakata
- Family Terrors – interview with author Koji Suzuki
- Visualizing Horror – interview with cinematographer Junichiro Hayashi
- Archive interviews with actors Hitomi Kuroki & Asami Mizukawa and theme song artist Shikao Suga
- Original ‘making-of’ documentary
- Trailers and TV Spots
- Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Peter Strain
- Illustrated collector’s booklet featuring writing on the film by David Kalat and Michael Gingold
Description: After terrifying audiences worldwide with the blockbuster J-Horror classic Ring and its sequel, director Hideo Nakata returned to the genre for Dark Water, another highly atmospheric, and critically acclaimed, tale of the supernatural which took the common theme of the “dead wet girl” to new heights of suspense and drama.
Based upon on a short story by Ring author Koji Suzuki, Dark Water follows Yoshimi, a single mother struggling to win sole custody of her only child, Ikuko. When they move into a new home within a dilapidated and long-forgotten apartment complex, Yoshimi begins to experience startling visions and unexplainable sounds, calling her mental well-being into question, and endangering not only her custody of Ikuko, but perhaps their lives as well.
Beautifully shot by cinematographer Junichiro Hayashi (Ring, Pulse), and featuring an especially unnerving sound design, Dark Water successfully merges spine-tingling tension with a family’s heart-wrenching emotional struggle, creating one of the very finest and most unsettling contemporary Japanese horror films.