Harry Potter: Dark Arts Collection Limited All-Region 4k UHD Steelbook Collection On Sale

Harry Potter: Dark Arts Collection 4k UHD Limited All-Region Steelbook Purchase at Walmart

Looking for a holiday gift for a Harry Potter fan? Here’s a great deal on the Harry Potter: Dark Arts Collection on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray. The Limited Edition All-Region UHD Steelbook collection is on sale for $158.55 (List: $181.99) at Walmart.

The limited 4k UHD Steelbook collection includes 9 exclusive Steelbooks and 7 Collectible Pin Badges from the Noble Collection. And, all the Harry Potter films are housed in a super-rigid slipcase with a 9th Steelbook containing the collectible Pin Badges.

The Harry Potter film franchise consists of eight films released between 2001 to 2011. The movies are based on the novels by J. K. Rowling, and produced and distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

List of Harry Potter Films