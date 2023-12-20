Home4k Blu-rayHarry Potter: Dark Arts Collection Limited All-Region 4k UHD Steelbook Collection On...
Harry Potter: Dark Arts Collection Limited All-Region 4k UHD Steelbook Collection On Sale

Harry Potter: Dark Arts Collection 4k UHD
Harry Potter: Dark Arts Collection 4k UHD Limited All-Region Steelbook Purchase at Walmart

Looking for a holiday gift for a Harry Potter fan? Here’s a great deal on the Harry Potter: Dark Arts Collection on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray. The Limited Edition All-Region UHD Steelbook collection is on sale for $158.55 (List: $181.99) at Walmart.

The limited 4k UHD Steelbook collection includes 9 exclusive Steelbooks and 7 Collectible Pin Badges from the Noble Collection. And, all the Harry Potter films are housed in a super-rigid slipcase with a 9th Steelbook containing the collectible Pin Badges.

The Harry Potter film franchise consists of eight films released between 2001 to 2011. The movies are based on the novels by J. K. Rowling, and produced and distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

Head over to Walmart to order the Harry Potter: Dark Arts Collection.

List of Harry Potter Films

  1. Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (2001) – 152 Mins.
  2. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) – 161 Mins.
  3. Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) – 142 Mins.
  4. Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) – 157 Mins.
  5. Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) – 138 Mins.
  6. Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) – 153 Mins.
  7. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 (2010) – 146 Mins.
  8. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 (2011) – 130 Mins.
