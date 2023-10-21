Red Dragon Has Been Restored In 4k For Release On Ultra HD Blu-ray [Updated]

Red Dragon (2002) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Universal Pictures’ Red Dragon (2002) starring Anthony Hopkins has been restored from a 4k scan of the original 35mm negatives for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray. The 2-disc edition from Kino Lorber includes a 4k Blu-ray and a 1080p Blu-ray with the remastered version of the film.

The 4k (2160p) presentation of Red Dragon features Dolby Vision HDR for expanded color depth. The English audio is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 as well as DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0. Subtitles are provided in English SDH.

Bonus materials on the 4k Blu-ray include audio commentary as well as an isolated score with audio commentary. The 1080p Blu-ray includes a substantial amount of legacy bonus materials such as featurettes, a 39-minute documentary, deleted, alternative, and extended scenes, movie trailer, and more.

The Ultra HD Blu-ray edition of Red Dragon arriving October 24, 2023, is priced $25.99 (List: $39.95). Buy on Amazon

2-Disc Edition Features

DISC 1 (4KUHD):

• Brand New HDR/Dolby Vision Master – From a 4K Scan of the 35mm Original Camera Negative

• Audio Commentary by Director Brett Ratner and Screenwriter Ted Tally

• Isolated Score with Audio Commentary by Composer Danny Elfman

• 5.1 Surround and 2.0 Lossless Stereo

• Triple-Layered UHD100 Disc

• Optional English Subtitles

DISC 2 (BLU-RAY):

• Brand New HD Master – From a 4K Scan of the 35mm Original Camera Negative

• Audio Commentary by Director Brett Ratner and Screenwriter Ted Tally

• Isolated Score with Audio Commentary by Composer Danny Elfman

• The Making of Red Dragon: Featurette (14:19)

• A Director’s Journey: Documentary (39:27)

• Visual Effects: Featurette (4:26)

• Screen and Film Tests: Featurette (11:43)

• Anthony Hopkins – Lecter and I: Featurette (4:25)

• The Burning Wheelchair: Featurette (4:01)

• The Leeds’ House Crime Scene: Featurette (3:38)

• Makeup Application: Featurette (0:45)

• Inside the Mind of a Serial Killer – Hosted by John Douglas: Featurette (8:16)

• 7 Deleted Scenes with Optional Commentary by Ratner, Tally and Editor Mark Helfrich (5:23)

• 4 Alternate Scenes with Optional Commentary by Ratner, Tally and Helfrich (4:34)

• 3 Extended Scenes with Optional Commentary by Ratner, Tally and Helfrich (2:28)

• Storyboard to Final Film Comparison (8:38)

• Brett Ratner’s Student Film (3:37)

• Theatrical Trailer

• 5.1 Surround and 2.0 Lossless Stereo

• Dual-Layered BD50 Disc

• Optional English Subtitles

Synopsis