Titanic 4k Confirmed For Release On Ultra HD Blu-ray & Digital. New Pre-Order. [Updated]

HD Report
James Cameron’s Titanic (1997) has been confirmed for release in 4k on Ultra HD Blu-ray and Digital. The film will arrive in a 2-disc edition from Paramount Pictures on December 5, 2023, presented in 4k 2160p resolution with Dolby Vision and HDR10 High Dynamic Range formats.

The soundtrack has been upgraded to Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1 audio (previous Blu-rays were mixed in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1). Other audio formats include English Dolby Digital 2.0, French Dolby Digital 5.1, and Spanish: Dolby Digital 5.1. Subtitles are provided in English, English SDH, French, and Spanish.

The edition is confirmed to be a 4-disc set 2-disc set that packages one BD-100 and one BD-66 (with bonus features) along with a code to redeem a Digital Copy.

15 hours of bonus features are included with two new extras “Titanic: Stories From The Heart” and “Titanic: 25 Years Later With James Cameron,” plus fan poster art stills, along with legacy bonus material.

Titanic (1997) 4k Blu-ray/Digital edition is list priced $37.99. Buy on Amazon (Includes Amazon Pre-order Price Guarantee.) Pre-orders are still pending for the Titanic 4k UHD Collector’s Edition.

Titanic is considered one of the most successful films of all time, earning $2.257B at the worldwide box office on a $200M budget. The movie was distributed by Paramount Pictures in the US and 20th Century Fox internationally. James Cameron directed, wrote, produced, and co-edited the movie that stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet.

Note: Article updated with revisions + additions. Original publish date Oct. 3, 2023.

HD Report

