Stand by Me (1986) Releasing In 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Edition Now With Dolby Vision

Stand By Me (1986) 4k UHD/BD Limited Edition SteelBook

Rob Reiner’s classic coming-of-age drama film Stand by Me (1986) is getting re-released in a 4k UHD SteelBook edition on December 5, 2023. The new presentation now features Dolby Vision HDR, as the first 4k Blu-ray release of Stand by Me only had the HDR10 spec.

Over two hours of previously-released bonus features include audio commentary with Rob Reiner, picture-picture-video commentary, “Walking the Tracks: The Summer of Stand By Me,” trailer, and deleted/alternate scenes.

On 4k Blu-ray, Stand by Me is presented in 2160p resolution at 1.85:1 aspect ratio with High Dynamic Range via Dolby Vision and HDR10.

The 2-disc Limited Edition SteelBook from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment includes a 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray and 2k Blu-ray.

Stand By Me (1986) 4k UHD/BD Limited Edition SteelBook carries an MSRP of $45.99.

Bonus Materials

Audio Commentary with Director Rob Reiner

Picture-in-Picture Video Commentary with Director Rob Reiner and Actors Wil Wheaton & Corey Feldman

“Walking the Tracks: The Summer of Stand By Me”

Plus more

Stand By Me was written by Raynold Gideon based on the novel by Stephen King and stars Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix, Corey Feldman, Jerry O’Connell, and Kiefer Sutherland.

Byline: After the death of one of his friends, a writer recounts a childhood journey with his friends to find the body of a missing boy.