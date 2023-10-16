Home4k Blu-rayStand by Me (1986) Releasing In 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Edition Now With...
4k Blu-rayNews

Stand by Me (1986) Releasing In 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Edition Now With Dolby Vision

HD Report
0
Stand by Me (1986) 4k UHD SteelBook
Stand By Me (1986) 4k UHD/BD Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Rob Reiner’s classic coming-of-age drama film Stand by Me (1986) is getting re-released in a 4k UHD SteelBook edition on December 5, 2023. The new presentation now features Dolby Vision HDR, as the first 4k Blu-ray release of Stand by Me only had the HDR10 spec.

Over two hours of previously-released bonus features include audio commentary with Rob Reiner, picture-picture-video commentary, “Walking the Tracks: The Summer of Stand By Me,” trailer, and deleted/alternate scenes.

On 4k Blu-ray, Stand by Me is presented in 2160p resolution at 1.85:1 aspect ratio with High Dynamic Range via Dolby Vision and HDR10.

The 2-disc Limited Edition SteelBook from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment includes a 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray and 2k Blu-ray.

Stand By Me (1986) 4k UHD/BD Limited Edition SteelBook carries an MSRP of $45.99. Buy on Amazon

Bonus Materials

  • Audio Commentary with Director Rob Reiner
  • Picture-in-Picture Video Commentary with Director Rob Reiner and Actors Wil Wheaton & Corey Feldman
  • “Walking the Tracks: The Summer of Stand By Me”
  • Plus more

Stand By Me was written by Raynold Gideon based on the novel by Stephen King and stars Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix, Corey Feldman, Jerry O’Connell, and Kiefer Sutherland.

Byline: After the death of one of his friends, a writer recounts a childhood journey with his friends to find the body of a missing boy.

Previous article
Titanic Has Been Remastered In 4k UHD With Dolby Vision, Atmos, & New Bonus Features. [Pre-order]  
Next article
Titanic 4k Confirmed For Release On Ultra HD Blu-ray & Digital. New Pre-Order. [Updated]
HD Report

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Follow Us!



Hot Blu-rays!

WandaVision: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Soundbar Deals

4k HDR TV Deals

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

4k Blu-rayNews

Stand by Me (1986) Releasing In 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Edition Now With Dolby Vision

HD Report
0
Stand by Me (1986) 4k UHD SteelBook

Rob Reiner’s classic coming-of-age drama film Stand by Me (1986) is getting re-released in a 4k UHD SteelBook edition on December 5, 2023. The new presentation now features Dolby Vision HDR, as the first 4k Blu-ray release of Stand by Me only had the HDR10 spec.

Over two hours of previously-released bonus features include audio commentary with Rob Reiner, picture-picture-video commentary, “Walking the Tracks: The Summer of Stand By Me,” trailer, and deleted/alternate scenes.

On 4k Blu-ray, Stand by Me is presented in 2160p resolution at 1.85:1 aspect ratio with High Dynamic Range via Dolby Vision and HDR10.

The 2-disc Limited Edition SteelBook from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment includes a 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray and 2k Blu-ray.

Stand By Me (1986) 4k UHD/BD Limited Edition SteelBook carries an MSRP of $45.99. Buy on Amazon

Bonus Materials

  • Audio Commentary with Director Rob Reiner
  • Picture-in-Picture Video Commentary with Director Rob Reiner and Actors Wil Wheaton & Corey Feldman
  • “Walking the Tracks: The Summer of Stand By Me”
  • Plus more

Stand By Me was written by Raynold Gideon based on the novel by Stephen King and stars Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix, Corey Feldman, Jerry O’Connell, and Kiefer Sutherland.

Byline: After the death of one of his friends, a writer recounts a childhood journey with his friends to find the body of a missing boy.

Previous article
Titanic Has Been Remastered In 4k UHD With Dolby Vision, Atmos, & New Bonus Features. [Pre-order]  
Next article
Titanic 4k Confirmed For Release On Ultra HD Blu-ray & Digital. New Pre-Order. [Updated]
HD Report

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Follow Us!



Hot Blu-rays!

WandaVision: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Soundbar Deals

4k HDR TV Deals

Warner Bros 100

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

4k Blu-rayNews

Stand by Me (1986) Releasing In 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Edition Now With Dolby Vision

HD Report
0
Stand by Me (1986) 4k UHD SteelBook

Rob Reiner’s classic coming-of-age drama film Stand by Me (1986) is getting re-released in a 4k UHD SteelBook edition on December 5, 2023. The new presentation now features Dolby Vision HDR, as the first 4k Blu-ray release of Stand by Me only had the HDR10 spec.

Over two hours of previously-released bonus features include audio commentary with Rob Reiner, picture-picture-video commentary, “Walking the Tracks: The Summer of Stand By Me,” trailer, and deleted/alternate scenes.

On 4k Blu-ray, Stand by Me is presented in 2160p resolution at 1.85:1 aspect ratio with High Dynamic Range via Dolby Vision and HDR10.

The 2-disc Limited Edition SteelBook from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment includes a 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray and 2k Blu-ray.

Stand By Me (1986) 4k UHD/BD Limited Edition SteelBook carries an MSRP of $45.99. Buy on Amazon

Bonus Materials

  • Audio Commentary with Director Rob Reiner
  • Picture-in-Picture Video Commentary with Director Rob Reiner and Actors Wil Wheaton & Corey Feldman
  • “Walking the Tracks: The Summer of Stand By Me”
  • Plus more

Stand By Me was written by Raynold Gideon based on the novel by Stephen King and stars Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix, Corey Feldman, Jerry O’Connell, and Kiefer Sutherland.

Byline: After the death of one of his friends, a writer recounts a childhood journey with his friends to find the body of a missing boy.

Previous article
Titanic Has Been Remastered In 4k UHD With Dolby Vision, Atmos, & New Bonus Features. [Pre-order]  
Next article
Titanic 4k Confirmed For Release On Ultra HD Blu-ray & Digital. New Pre-Order. [Updated]
HD Report

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Hot Blu-rays!

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse on Blu-ray

4k HDR TV Deals

Warner Bros 100

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2023 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Titanic Blu-ray 3D cover crop

Titanic 4k Confirmed For Release On Ultra HD Blu-ray & Digital....

HD Report - 0
Titanic 4k Blu-ray/Digital

Titanic Has Been Remastered In 4k UHD With Dolby Vision, Atmos,...

HD Report - 0
Barbie, The Walking Dead Complete Series, The Crown Season 5, & More Movie & TV Releases

Barbie, The Walking Dead Complete Series, The Crown Season 5, &...

HD Report - 0