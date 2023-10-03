Titanic 4k Confirmed For Release On Ultra HD Blu-ray & Digital

James Cameron’s Titanic (1997) has been confirmed for release in 4k on Ultra HD Blu-ray and Digital. The film will arrive in a 4-disc edition from Paramount Pictures on December 5, 2023, presented in 4k 2160p resolution with Dolby Vision and HDR10 High Dynamic Range formats.

The soundtrack has been upgraded to Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1 audio (previous Blu-rays were mixed in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1). Other audio formats include English Dolby Digital 2.0, French Dolby Digital 5.1, and Spanish: Dolby Digital 5.1. Subtitles are provided in English, English SDH, French, and Spanish.

The edition is confirmed to be a 4-disc set including 1 BD-100, 1 BD-66, and 2 BD-50s, along with a code to redeem Digital Copies of both versions of the film.

Pre-ordersm, package art, and bonus materials are pending, but we do anticipate the inclusion of legacy extras provided in previous Blu-ray editions.

Titanic is considered one of the most successful films of all time, earning $2.257B at the worldwide box office on a $200M budget. The movie was distributed by Paramount Pictures in the US and 20th Century Fox internationally. James Cameron directed, wrote, produced, and co-edited the movie that stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet.