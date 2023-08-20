New Blu-ray/4k Blu-ray Physical Media Releases Aug. 22, 2023

New this week on 4k Blu-ray, Hackers starring Angelina Jolie has been remastered for a 2-disc Collector’s Edition from Shout! Factory. Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas arrives on 4k Blu-ray for the first time in a 2-disc Ultimate Collector’s Edition from Disney/Buena Vista. John Hughes’ 80s comedy Weird Science has been restored by Arrow Films for release in a single-disc Limited Edition with both the Theatrical and Extended versions of the film.
On 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray, Lionsgate’s The Blackening (2022) hits stores in 2-disc editions with Digital Copy. Michael Crichton’s Coma (1978) is releases in a Special Edition Blu-ray from Scream Factory. And, Ranking of Kings: Season 1, Part 2 arrives in a standard and Limited Edition with 4 discs from Crunchyroll. See more releases this week with links to purchase on Amazon.
New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray, Aug. 22, 2023
4k Blu-ray
- Hackers (1995) 2-Disc Collector’s Edition Shout! Factory NE
- Hackers (1995) 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Best Buy
- Night of the Hunted, The (1980)
- Rape of the Vampire, The (1968) Powerhouse
- The Blackening (2022) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital
- The Blackening (2022) 4k SteelBook
- The Night of the Hunted (1980) Indicator
- The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) Disney/Buena Vista
- The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) Best Buy Exclusive
- Weird Science (1985) Limited Edition (Theatrical & Extended) Arrow Video
1080p Blu-ray
- A Moment Of Romance (1990) Radiance
- American Pop (1981) Sony Pictures
- Bo Widerberg’s New Swedish Cinema Criterion Collection
- Coma (1978) Special Edition Shout! Factory
- Hackers (1995) 2-Disc Collector’s Edition Shout! Factory
- Hardcore (1979) KL Studio Classics
- Lionesses – How Football Came Home
- Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar
- Pretty Baby (1978) Kino Lorber
- Ranking of Kings: Season 1, Part 2 Crunchyroll
- Ranking of Kings: Season 1, Part 2 Limited Edition Crunchyroll
- The Blackening (2022) Blu-ray/DVD/Digital
- The Night of the Hunted (1980) Indicator
- The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) Disney/Buena Vista
- The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) Best Buy Exclusive
- Three Into Two Won’t Go (1969) Kino Lorber
- Unman Wittering and Zigo (1971) Arrow Video
