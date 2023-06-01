John Hughes’ Weird Science Restored For Release In 4k Ultra HD (Theatrical & Extended Versions)

Weird Science (1985) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

John Hughes’ Weird Science (1985) has been restored by Arrow Films from scans of the original negatives for release on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray. The single-disc Limited Edition containing both the Theatrical and Extended versions of the film arrives on August 22, 2023.

On 4k Blu-ray, Weird Science is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision HDR. Audio is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 along with the original lossless stereo audio.

Weird Science (1985) on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray has an MSRP of $49.99 US. Buy on Amazon

4K ULTRA HD BLU-RAY LIMITED EDITION CONTENTS

New restoration by Arrow Films from a 4K scan of the original negative

4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible) of the original Theatrical Version of the film (94 mins), plus seamlessly-branched Extended Version (97 mins), featuring two additional scenes

Original lossless stereo audio, plus 5.1 DTS-HD MA surround option (theatrical version only)

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Edited-for-TV version of the film (SD only, 94 mins), plus comparison featurette highlighting the alternate dubs and edits

Casting ‘Weird Science’, an interview with casting director Jackie Burch

Dino The Greek, an interview with supporting actor John Kapelos

Chet Happens, an interview with special makeup creator Craig Reardon

Fantasy and Microchips, an interview with editor Chris Lebenzon

Ira Newborn Makes The Score, an interview with the composer

It’s Alive! Resurrecting Weird Science, an archive documentary featuring interviews with cast, crew and admirers, including star Anthony Michael Hall

Theatrical trailers, TV spots and radio spots

Image galleries

Illustrated collectors’ booklet featuring writing on the film by Alexandra Heller-Nicholas and Amanda Reyes

Double-sided fold-out poster featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Tracie Ching