John Hughes’ Weird Science Restored For Release In 4k Ultra HD (Theatrical & Extended Versions)

John Hughes’ Weird Science (1985) has been restored by Arrow Films from scans of the original negatives for release on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray. The single-disc Limited Edition containing both the Theatrical and Extended versions of the film arrives on August 22, 2023.
On 4k Blu-ray, Weird Science is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision HDR. Audio is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 along with the original lossless stereo audio.
Weird Science (1985) on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray has an MSRP of $49.99 US. Buy on Amazon
4K ULTRA HD BLU-RAY LIMITED EDITION CONTENTS
- New restoration by Arrow Films from a 4K scan of the original negative
- 4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible) of the original Theatrical Version of the film (94 mins), plus seamlessly-branched Extended Version (97 mins), featuring two additional scenes
- Original lossless stereo audio, plus 5.1 DTS-HD MA surround option (theatrical version only)
- Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
- Edited-for-TV version of the film (SD only, 94 mins), plus comparison featurette highlighting the alternate dubs and edits
- Casting ‘Weird Science’, an interview with casting director Jackie Burch
- Dino The Greek, an interview with supporting actor John Kapelos
- Chet Happens, an interview with special makeup creator Craig Reardon
- Fantasy and Microchips, an interview with editor Chris Lebenzon
- Ira Newborn Makes The Score, an interview with the composer
- It’s Alive! Resurrecting Weird Science, an archive documentary featuring interviews with cast, crew and admirers, including star Anthony Michael Hall
- Theatrical trailers, TV spots and radio spots
- Image galleries
- Illustrated collectors’ booklet featuring writing on the film by Alexandra Heller-Nicholas and Amanda Reyes
- Double-sided fold-out poster featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Tracie Ching
- Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Tracie Ching