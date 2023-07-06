World War Z 4k Blu-ray Pushed Back Plus Weighing The DTS-HD Audio Downgrade

World War Z (2013) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray 3-disc edition Buy on Amazon

One of the 4k upgrades I’ve been looking forward to most is Paramount’s World War Z (2013) based on the novel by Max Brooks. Perhaps some of the excitement comes from watching recent 4k editions of similar zombie films Dawn of the Dead (Shout! Factory) and Train to Busan (Well Go USA), or, perhaps it’s just an affinity for the particular genre when done right.

Regardless, the 4k Blu-ray release of World War Z from Shout! Factory has been delayed two weeks from its original release date of July 11 and is now dated July 25, 2023. In fact, the Shout! Factory website says the title is “backordered and will ship as soon as it is back in stock.” Let’s just hope the July 25 date sticks and early pre-orders get shipped out.

But let’s get down to the audio specs. There has been some hesitation about whether or not to buy World War Z on 4k Blu-ray because it downgrades the soundtrack to DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. That’s a loss of two discreet sound channels from previous 1080p Blu-ray editions (and there have been many) that offer DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1.

Now, for someone with a 5-channel or less speaker system this may not be a deal breaker. For others though, with 7 or more speakers, the downgrade is just not cool.

One option for anyone who is deciding to just keep their 1080p Blu-rays on hand is to wait for Paramount Home Media to eventually release a 4k Blu-ray edition of World War Z with 7.1 audio, or, perhaps an upgraded Dolby Atmos mix. I’d say it would be worth the wait, but curiosity has killed this cat and I’m anxiously awaiting the Shout! Factory edition.

Something to mention though before disregarding the Shout! edition is that it comes with three discs. So far, the only 3-disc editions of World War Z (as far as I know) have included a 3D Blu-ray and DVD with the BD. This Ultra HD edition includes the newly remastered theatrical version on both 4k BD and 1080p BD, as well as the unrated Extended version on a separate 1080p BD. All are mixed with DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. The second 1080p BD houses a bunch of extras including a four-part documentary (listed below).

World War Z on 4k Blu-ray Disc is selling for $29.99 (List: $39.98) on Amazon and $35.99 (List: $39.98) at Shout! Factory.

Bonus Features for UHD/BD

DISC ONE (4K UHD – THEATRICAL CUT):

NEW 2023 4K Master

2023 4K Master In Dolby Vision (HDR-10 Compatible)

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0

DISC TWO (BLU-RAY – THEATRICAL CUT):

NEW 2023 4K Master

2023 4K Master Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0

WWZ: Production – A Four-Part Documentary On The Making Of The Film

Origins

Looking To Science

Re-Inventing Zombies

Becoming A Zombie

The Score Of World War Z

How To Survive The Z Apocalypse

Theatrical Trailer

TV Spots

DISC THREE (BLU-RAY – EXTENDED, UNRATED CUT):