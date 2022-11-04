Dawn of the Dead (2004) Remastered In 4k For Release On Ultra HD Blu-ray in 3-Disc, 2-Cut Collector’s Edition

Dawn of the Dead (2004) will release in a 3-disc 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Collector’s Edition on Jan 31, 2023. The edition includes two cuts of the film on 4k Blu-ray: Unrated and Theatrical, both from new 4k masters struck from the original camera negatives. The included Blu-ray Disc features the Theatrical Cut derived from a 2k master struck from an interpositive.
Dawn of the Dead (2004) is presented in 2160p (4k) at 2.35:1 aspect ratio with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The English audio is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. Subtitles are provided in English.
Zack Snyder’s directorial debut is a retelling of George A. Romero’s 1978 classic horror film Dawn of the Dead. The script was written by James Gunn and features an ensemble cast that includes Sarah Polley, Ving Rhames, Jake Weber, and Mekhi Phifer. Cast members Scott Reiniger, Tom Savini, and Ken Foree from the original cast make cameos in the film.
Dawn of the Dead (2004) 3-Disc 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Collector’s Edition is list priced $39.98. Buy on Amazon
Special Features and Technical Specs:
DISC ONE: 4K BLU-RAY – UNRATED CUT
- NEW 4K MASTER STRUCK FROM THE ORIGINAL CAMERA NEGATIVE (2022)
- Audio Commentary With Director Zach Snyder And Producer Eric Newman
- Optional English subtitles for the main feature
DISC TWO: BLU-RAY – UNRATED CUT
- NEW 4K MASTER STRUCK FROM THE ORIGINAL CAMERA NEGATIVE (2022)
- Audio Commentary With Director Zach Snyder And Producer Eric Newman
- Introduction To The Unrated Cut With Director Zach Snyder
- Splitting Headaches: Anatomy Of Exploding Heads
- Attack Of The Living Dead
- Raising The Dead
- Andy’s Lost Tape
- Special Report: Zombie Invasion
- Undead And Loving It: A Mockumentary
- Drawing The Dead Featurette
- Storyboard Comparisons
- Hidden Easter Egg
- Optional English subtitles for the main feature
DISC THREE: BLU-RAY – THEATRICAL CUT
- 2K MASTER STRUCK FROM AN INTERPOSITIVE
- Take A Chance On Me – An Interview With Actor Ty Burrell
- Gunn For Hire – An Interview With Writer James Gunn
- Punk, Rock, & Zombie – An Interview With Actor Jake Weber
- Killing Time At The Mall: The Special Effects Of Dawn Of The Dead – An Interview With Special Makeup Effects Artists David Anderson And Heather Langenkamp Anderson
- Deleted Scenes With Optional Commentary By Director Zach Snyder And Producer Eric Newman
- Theatrical Trailer
- Still Gallery
- Optional English subtitles for the main feature