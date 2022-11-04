Dawn of the Dead (2004) Remastered In 4k For Release On Ultra HD Blu-ray in 3-Disc, 2-Cut Collector’s Edition

Dawn of the Dead (2004) 3-Disc 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Collector’s Edition Buy on Amazon

Dawn of the Dead (2004) will release in a 3-disc 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Collector’s Edition on Jan 31, 2023. The edition includes two cuts of the film on 4k Blu-ray: Unrated and Theatrical, both from new 4k masters struck from the original camera negatives. The included Blu-ray Disc features the Theatrical Cut derived from a 2k master struck from an interpositive.

Dawn of the Dead (2004) is presented in 2160p (4k) at 2.35:1 aspect ratio with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The English audio is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. Subtitles are provided in English.

Zack Snyder’s directorial debut is a retelling of George A. Romero’s 1978 classic horror film Dawn of the Dead. The script was written by James Gunn and features an ensemble cast that includes Sarah Polley, Ving Rhames, Jake Weber, and Mekhi Phifer. Cast members Scott Reiniger, Tom Savini, and Ken Foree from the original cast make cameos in the film.

Dawn of the Dead (2004) 3-Disc 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Collector's Edition is list priced $39.98.

Special Features and Technical Specs:

DISC ONE: 4K BLU-RAY – UNRATED CUT

NEW 4K MASTER STRUCK FROM THE ORIGINAL CAMERA NEGATIVE (2022)

Audio Commentary With Director Zach Snyder And Producer Eric Newman

Optional English subtitles for the main feature

DISC TWO: BLU-RAY – UNRATED CUT

NEW 4K MASTER STRUCK FROM THE ORIGINAL CAMERA NEGATIVE (2022)

Audio Commentary With Director Zach Snyder And Producer Eric Newman

Introduction To The Unrated Cut With Director Zach Snyder

Splitting Headaches: Anatomy Of Exploding Heads

Attack Of The Living Dead

Raising The Dead

Andy’s Lost Tape

Special Report: Zombie Invasion

Undead And Loving It: A Mockumentary

Drawing The Dead Featurette

Storyboard Comparisons

Hidden Easter Egg

Optional English subtitles for the main feature

DISC THREE: BLU-RAY – THEATRICAL CUT