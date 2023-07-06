The last day to watch Zack Snyder’s Dawn of the Dead on Netflix is…

The last day to watch Zack Snyder’s zombie action film Dawn of the Dead on Netflix is July 31st, 2023. A remake of George A. Romero’s 1968 classic Night of the Living Dead, Dawn of the Dead (2004) was Zack Snyder’s directorial debut earning 102.3 million at the box office on a $26 million budget.

On Netflix, Dawn of the Dead streams in HD with Dolby 5.1 channel audio. It’s not the highest quality available on Netflix, as Premium subscribers ($19.99 per month) get access to hundreds of 4k UHD titles, many with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio.

Of course, the best way to watch Dawn of the Dead is on 4k Blu-ray Disc. The film was released in a 3-disc Collector’s Edition from Shout! Factory on January 31st, 2023. It’s worth noting The Criterion Collection also released a 4k remaster of Night of the Living Dead last year.

Other films leaving Netflix this month include 12 Strong (July 9), IP Man franchise films (Jluy 20), and the James Bond blockbuster Skyfall (July 31), to name a few. See the list below for more titles leaving (not a complete list).

Leaving Netflix in July

July 9

12 Strong

Baby Ballroom

July 12

Tom Segura: Completely Normal

July 14

Married at First Sight: Season 11

July 20

Ip Man

Ip Man 2: Legend of the Grandmaster

Ip Man 3

Ip Man 4: The Finale

July 23

Popples

July 25

August: Osage County

July 31

Dawn of the Dead

Five Feet Apart

Flight

G.I. Joe: Retaliation

Hardcore Henry

I, Frankenstein

Julie & Julia

Moesha

Skyfall

Stepmom

The Ottoman Lieutenant

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Wedding Date

Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys

Underworld

Editor’s Note: Article was updated with the correct year and name of the George A. Romero film Night of the Living Dead (1968).