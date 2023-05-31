Home4k Blu-rayJaws 2 (1978) Upgraded To 4k Blu-ray From Universal Pictures. Street Date:...
Jaws 2 (1978) Upgraded To 4k Blu-ray From Universal Pictures. Street Date: July 4th

Jaws 2 4k Blu-ray
Jaws 2 (1978) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

Jaws 2 (1978) has been upgraded to 4k for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. The 2-disc edition arrives on July 4, 2023, and includes a Blu-ray and Digital Copy via Movies Anywhere.

On 4k Blu-ray, Jaws 2 is presented in 2160p resolution at 2.35:1 widescreen aspect ratio. Audio is provided in English DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Mono. Subtitles are in English SDH as well as multiple languages.

Legacy Bonus Material

  • Deleted Scenes
  • The Making of Jaws 2
  • Jaws 2: A Portrait by Actor Keith Gordon
  • John Williams: The Music of Jaws 2
  • The “French Joke”
  • Storyboards

Jaws 2 on 4k Blu-ray with Blu-ray/Digital copies is priced $21.99 on Amazon.

