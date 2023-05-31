Jaws 2 (1978) Upgraded To 4k Blu-ray From Universal Pictures. Street Date: July 4th

Jaws 2 (1978) has been upgraded to 4k for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. The 2-disc edition arrives on July 4, 2023, and includes a Blu-ray and Digital Copy via Movies Anywhere.
On 4k Blu-ray, Jaws 2 is presented in 2160p resolution at 2.35:1 widescreen aspect ratio. Audio is provided in English DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Mono. Subtitles are in English SDH as well as multiple languages.
Legacy Bonus Material
- Deleted Scenes
- The Making of Jaws 2
- Jaws 2: A Portrait by Actor Keith Gordon
- John Williams: The Music of Jaws 2
- The “French Joke”
- Storyboards
Jaws 2 on 4k Blu-ray with Blu-ray/Digital copies is priced $21.99 on Amazon.