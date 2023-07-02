Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One Stunt Clip Features Tom Cruise Speed-Flying

Paramount Pictures has released a special “making of” featurette from Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One in which Tom Cruise takes on the dangerous sport known as “speed-flying” also known as “speed-riding.” The sport is much like paragliding except the glide is much faster. The scene in ‘Dead Reckoning’ is yet another daring stunt by the producer/actor who also jumps off a mountain edge on a motorbike.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One released on June 19, 2023 in Rome and arrives in theaters in the United States on July 12, 2023. The film was directed and written by Christopher McQuarrie and also stars Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, and Henry Czerny.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One was made on an approximate $290M budget with a total runtime 163 minutes (2 hours and 43 minutes).