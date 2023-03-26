Shazam! Fury of the Gods releasing on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, Digital, & DVD

Shazam! Fury of the Gods Warner Bros. 100 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Edition Best Buy

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is releasing on disc and digital. The physical media editions are labeled to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of Warner Bros. this year.

The sequel to Shazam! (2019), Shazam: Fury of the Gods (2023) will release in several disc editions including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD, and a 4k Blu-ray SteelBook. Each Ultra HD Blu-ray edition includes a 1080p Blu-ray and Digital Copy, while the 1080p Blu-ray edition includes a DVD and Digital Copy.

Release date, bonus materials, and disc specs are coming soon.

Description: Bestowed with the powers of the gods, Billy Batson and his fellow foster kids are still learning how to juggle teenage life with having adult Super Hero alter-egos. But when the Daughters of Atlas, a vengeful trio of ancient gods, arrive on Earth in search of the magic stolen from them long ago, Billy–aka Shazam–and his family are thrust into a battle for their superpowers, their lives, and the fate of their world.

Shazam: Fury of the Gods is currently priced $29.98 (List: $39.96) on 4k Blu-ray, $29.98 on Blu-ray, and $22.30 on DVD. Digital pre-orders are selling for $19.99. Buy on Amazon

The Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook edition is listed $36.99 at Best Buy.