Air is streaming Free on Amazon Prime for subscribers (in Digital 4k/HDR)

Air (2023) starring Ben Affleck

Air is streaming on Amazon Prime and it’s free for subscribers. The movie also plays in 4k UHD (2160p) resolution, and in HDR (High Dynamic Range) on TVs and devices that support the format. Audio is offered in Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound.

(Read: How To Watch 4k/HDR on Amazon)

Description: From award-winning director Ben Affleck, AIR reveals the game-changing partnership between a then-undiscovered Michael Jordan and Nike’s fledgling basketball division which revolutionized the world of sports and culture with the Air Jordan brand. Starring Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Jason Bateman, Chris Messina, Marlon Wayans, Chris Tucker, and Viola Davis.

