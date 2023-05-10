The Pope’s Exorcist Release Dates On Blu-ray, Digital 4k & DVD

The Pope’s Exorcist Blu-ray/Digital Edition Buy on Amazon

Sony Pictures’ The Pope’s Exorcist starring Russell Crowe is releasing to disc and digital. The film first arrives in digital format to purchase or rent on May 2, followed by Blu-ray Disc and DVD on June 13, 2023.

On Blu-ray Disc, The Pope’s Exorcist is presented in 1080p (Full HD) at 2.39:1 aspect ratio. Audio is provided in Dolby Digital 5.1. In Digital 4k, the movie is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Digital 5.1 audio.

The single-disc Blu-ray and DVD editions from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment/Screen Gems include a code to redeem a Digital Copy via Movies Anywhere partners.

Purchase/Rent

Digital: The early digital purchase of The Pope’s Exorcist is priced $24.99 and rental $19.99 on Amazon.

Blu-ray: The Pope’s Exorcist Blu-ray edition is priced $23.99 (List: $34.99) on Amazon.

DVD: The single-disc DVD edition of The Pope’s Exorcist is priced $19.96 (List: $25.99) on Amazon.

Description: Inspired by the actual files of Father Gabriele Amorth, Chief Exorcist of the Vatican (Academy Award®-winner Russell Crowe; 2000, Best Actor, Gladiator), The Pope’s Exorcist follows Amorth as he investigates a young boy’s terrifying possession and ends up uncovering a centuries-old conspiracy the Vatican has desperately tried to keep hidden.