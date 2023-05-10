Home4k Blu-rayNational Lampoon's Vacation (1983) Remastered In 4k With HDR10 To Celebrate Warner...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscNews

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983) Remastered In 4k With HDR10 To Celebrate Warner Bros. 100th Anniversary

By HD Report
0
National Lampoons Vacation 4k Blu-ray WB100
National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983) 4k Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

Warner Bros’ quintessential 80s comedy National Lampoon’s Vacation will release on June 27, 2023, remastered in 4k for a single-disc Ultra HD Blu-ray edition with Digital Copy.

The new disc and digital release of National Lampoon’s Vacation celebrate the 100th Anniversary of Warner Bros. this year (see other films in the collection).

On 4k disc, the movie is presented in 2160p with HDR10 and DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. Subitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Legacy bonus features include commentary by Harold Ramis, Chevy Chase, Randy Quaid, Anthony Michael hall, Dana Barron, and Matty Simmons.

National Lampoon’s Vacation 4k Blu-ray/Digital edition has a suggested retail price of $33.99. Buy on Amazon

4k SteelBook Edition

There is also a 4k SteelBook version of the WB100 edition priced $33.99.

National Lampoons Vacation 4k Blu-ray WB100 SteelBook
National Lampoon’s Vacation 4k Blu-ray/Digital SteelBook Edition Purchase at Best Buy
Previous articleThe Pope’s Exorcist Release Dates On Blu-ray, Digital 4k & DVD
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Warner Bros 100

4k HDR TV Deals

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2023 HD Report All Rights Reserved