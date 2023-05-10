National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983) Remastered In 4k With HDR10 To Celebrate Warner Bros. 100th Anniversary

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983) 4k Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

Warner Bros’ quintessential 80s comedy National Lampoon’s Vacation will release on June 27, 2023, remastered in 4k for a single-disc Ultra HD Blu-ray edition with Digital Copy.

The new disc and digital release of National Lampoon’s Vacation celebrate the 100th Anniversary of Warner Bros. this year (see other films in the collection).

On 4k disc, the movie is presented in 2160p with HDR10 and DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. Subitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Legacy bonus features include commentary by Harold Ramis, Chevy Chase, Randy Quaid, Anthony Michael hall, Dana Barron, and Matty Simmons.

National Lampoon’s Vacation 4k Blu-ray/Digital edition has a suggested retail price of $33.99. Buy on Amazon

4k SteelBook Edition

There is also a 4k SteelBook version of the WB100 edition priced $33.99.