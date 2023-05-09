Netflix: New Movies in 4k, Dolby Vision HDR & Atmos (May ’23 Edition)

A Man Called Otto (2022) streaming in 4K UHD & Dolby Atmos on Netflix

Netflix dominates other streamers in terms of content that’s offered in 4k resolution. And, more and more titles are featuring Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio. The service has almost standardized the big three state-of-the-art video formats for newly added original content.

New movies on the service include Netflix Original Film Murder Mystery 2 starring Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler, crime thriller Luther: The Fallen Son starring Idris Elba, and and rom/com Your Place or Mine starring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher, to name a few.

Licensed titles, such as American Hustle and Kick-Ass 2 are offered in 4k but not with HDR or Atmos. However, The Woman King (2022) is an exception that rule with all three specs driving a spectacular home theater experience. And, recently added A Man Called Otto offers both 4k UHD resolution and Dolby Atmos. Here’s what’s new on Netflix in 4k, Dolby Vision HDR, and Dolby Atmos.

New 4k Movies on Netflix, May, 2023

47 Meters Down Uncaged (2019) 4K Dolby Vision 5.1

A Tourist’s Guide to Love (2023) 4K Dolby Vision Atmos

American Hustle (2013) 4K 5.1

A Man Called Otto (2022) 4K Atmos

Aka (2023) [French] 4K 5.1

Big Mack Gangsters and Gold (2022) (Doc) 4K Dolby Vision 5.1

Call Me Chihiro (2023)

Chokehold (2023) 4K 5.1

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga (2023) 4K Dolby Vision Atmos

Chupa (2023) 4K Dolby Vision Atmos

Dasara (2023) 4K 5.1

Faraway (2023) 4K Dolby Vision Atmos

Hunger (2023) 4K Dolby Vision Atmos

Jhoothi Makkaar (2023) 4K 5.1

Johnny (2023) 4K 5.1

Kick-Ass 2 (2013) 4K 5.1

Kill Boksoon (2023) 4K Dolby Vision Atmos

Luther: The Fallen Son (2023) 4K Dolby Vision Atmos

Meter (2023) 4K 5.1

Money Shot: The Pornhub Story 4K Dolby Vision 5.1

Murder Mystery 2 (2023) 4K Dolby Vision Atmos

Phenomena (2023) 4K Dolby Vision Atmos

Power Rangers (2023) 4K Dolby Vision Atmos

Queens on the Run (2023) 4K Dolby Vision Atmos

Seven Kings Must Die (2023) 4K Dolby Vision 5.1

Survive the Night (2020) 4K 5.1

The Longest Third Date (2023) 4K Dolby Vision Atmos

The Magician’s Elephant HD Dolby Vision Atmos

The Mauritanian (2021) 4K 5.1

The Strays (2023) 4K Dolby Vision Atmos

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody (2022) 4K Dolby Vision Atmos

Unlocked (2022) 4K Dolby Vision 5.1

Vanquish (2021) 4K 5.1

Your Place or Mine (2023) 4K Dolby Vision Atmos

