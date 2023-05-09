Netflix: New Movies in 4k, Dolby Vision HDR & Atmos (May ’23 Edition)

Netflix dominates other streamers in terms of content that’s offered in 4k resolution. And, more and more titles are featuring Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio. The service has almost standardized the big three state-of-the-art video formats for newly added original content.
New movies on the service include Netflix Original Film Murder Mystery 2 starring Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler, crime thriller Luther: The Fallen Son starring Idris Elba, and and rom/com Your Place or Mine starring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher, to name a few.
Licensed titles, such as American Hustle and Kick-Ass 2 are offered in 4k but not with HDR or Atmos. However, The Woman King (2022) is an exception that rule with all three specs driving a spectacular home theater experience. And, recently added A Man Called Otto offers both 4k UHD resolution and Dolby Atmos. Here’s what’s new on Netflix in 4k, Dolby Vision HDR, and Dolby Atmos.
New 4k Movies on Netflix, May, 2023
- 47 Meters Down Uncaged (2019) 4K Dolby Vision 5.1
- A Tourist’s Guide to Love (2023) 4K Dolby Vision Atmos
- American Hustle (2013) 4K 5.1
- A Man Called Otto (2022) 4K Atmos
- Aka (2023) [French] 4K 5.1
- Big Mack Gangsters and Gold (2022) (Doc) 4K Dolby Vision 5.1
- Call Me Chihiro (2023)
- Chokehold (2023) 4K 5.1
- Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga (2023) 4K Dolby Vision Atmos
- Chupa (2023) 4K Dolby Vision Atmos
- Dasara (2023) 4K 5.1
- Faraway (2023) 4K Dolby Vision Atmos
- Hunger (2023) 4K Dolby Vision Atmos
- Jhoothi Makkaar (2023) 4K 5.1
- Johnny (2023) 4K 5.1
- Kick-Ass 2 (2013) 4K 5.1
- Kill Boksoon (2023) 4K Dolby Vision Atmos
- Luther: The Fallen Son (2023) 4K Dolby Vision Atmos
- Meter (2023) 4K 5.1
- Money Shot: The Pornhub Story 4K Dolby Vision 5.1
- Murder Mystery 2 (2023) 4K Dolby Vision Atmos
- Phenomena (2023) 4K Dolby Vision Atmos
- Power Rangers (2023) 4K Dolby Vision Atmos
- Queens on the Run (2023) 4K Dolby Vision Atmos
- Seven Kings Must Die (2023) 4K Dolby Vision 5.1
- Survive the Night (2020) 4K 5.1
- The Longest Third Date (2023) 4K Dolby Vision Atmos
- The Magician’s Elephant HD Dolby Vision Atmos
- The Mauritanian (2021) 4K 5.1
- The Strays (2023) 4K Dolby Vision Atmos
- Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody (2022) 4K Dolby Vision Atmos
- Unlocked (2022) 4K Dolby Vision 5.1
- Vanquish (2021) 4K 5.1
- Your Place or Mine (2023) 4K Dolby Vision Atmos
Here’s a list of all 4k, HDR, and Dolby Atmos titles on Netflix.