How To Watch Top Gun: Maverick At Home

Top Gun: Maverick (2022) Buy on Amazon

Top Gun: Maverick makes for a great holiday film, and luckily there are several ways to watch it at home. The blockbuster from Paramount Pictures and Tom Cruise is a 130-minute action/drama that made it on the Oscars Short List for Sound, Visual Effects, and Original Song “Hold My Hand” by Lady Gaga.

Paramount+

Top Gun: Maverick just premiered on Paramount+, the $9.99 per month streaming service that features movies from Paramount Pictures, shows from CBS (including the Star Trek franchise), Comedy Central, BET, Nickelodeon, Smithsonian Channel, and MTV. Best of all, Top Gun: Maverick streams in 4k with Dolby Atmos (see a list of 4k titles on Paramount+). If you’ve already got a subscription, the film is streaming free!

4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/DVD

The best way to experience Top Gun: Maverick is on Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc, offering a state-of-the-art viewing experience at home. We’re ranking the movie among the top 4k Blu-ray discs of the year, with unmatched video and audio quality for home theaters (read a review). The movie is also available in legacy formats including Blu-ray (1080p) and DVD (480p). See an overview of all disc formats and editions.

Digital Purchase or Rent

Top Gun: Maverick has been on sale to purchase for $9.99 or rent for $3.99 from various services such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Vudu. The prices are valid for either SD (Standard Definition), HD (High Definition), or UHD (Ultra HD) resolution. The Digital 4k purchase or rent features Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

