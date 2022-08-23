HomeDigital HDTop Gun: Maverick Digital Movie Released. Here's Where To Buy.
Digital HDDigital UHDFeaturedNews

Top Gun: Maverick Digital Movie Released. Here’s Where To Buy.

By hdreport
0

The much-anticipated blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick has been released in digital formats including SD (Standard Definition), HD (High Definition), and 4k UHD (Ultra HD). The digital purchase arrives several weeks before rental options and over a month before disc editions arrive on November 1st.

The Digital 4k version of the film features Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio with select digital retailers. And, the digital purchase (with select retailers) includes bonus materials including the extended version of “James Corden’s Top Gun Training” video.

Bonus Material

Bonus features add up to over 110 minutes of content including “A Love Letter to Aviation,” “Cleared For Take Off,” “Breaking New Ground – Filming Top Gun: Maverick,” “Forging The Darkstar,” “Masterclass with Tom Cruise – Cannes Film Festival,” and music videos “Hold My Hand” (Lady Gaga)” and “I Ain’t Worried” – (OneRepublic).” The teaser trailer for “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One Teaser Trailer” is also included. An additional bonus, an extended version of “James Corden’s Top Gun Training with Tom Cruise,” appears to only be available in digital formats (not disc).

Where To Buy

Amazon Prime Video – $19.99 (SD/HD/UHD)
Apple TV/iTunes – $19.99 (SD/HD/UHD)*
Google Play/YouTube – $19.99 (SD/HD/UHD)
Microsoft Video – $19.99 (SD/HD/UHD)*
Movies Anywhere (directs customers to most services listed here)
Vudu – $19.99 (SD/HD/UHD)*
* includes bonus materials.

Previous articleGame of Thrones: The Complete Collection 4k Blu-ray Only $99
hdreporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Support Us

- Advertisment -

Hot Blu-rays!

4k TV Deals

Ring HD Security Camera

- Advertisment -

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2022 HD Report All Rights Reserved