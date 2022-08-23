Top Gun: Maverick Digital Movie Released. Here’s Where To Buy.

The much-anticipated blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick has been released in digital formats including SD (Standard Definition), HD (High Definition), and 4k UHD (Ultra HD). The digital purchase arrives several weeks before rental options and over a month before disc editions arrive on November 1st.

The Digital 4k version of the film features Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio with select digital retailers. And, the digital purchase (with select retailers) includes bonus materials including the extended version of “James Corden’s Top Gun Training” video.

Bonus Material

Bonus features add up to over 110 minutes of content including “A Love Letter to Aviation,” “Cleared For Take Off,” “Breaking New Ground – Filming Top Gun: Maverick,” “Forging The Darkstar,” “Masterclass with Tom Cruise – Cannes Film Festival,” and music videos “Hold My Hand” (Lady Gaga)” and “I Ain’t Worried” – (OneRepublic).” The teaser trailer for “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One Teaser Trailer” is also included. An additional bonus, an extended version of “James Corden’s Top Gun Training with Tom Cruise,” appears to only be available in digital formats (not disc).

Where To Buy

Amazon Prime Video – $19.99 (SD/HD/UHD)

Apple TV/iTunes – $19.99 (SD/HD/UHD)*

Google Play/YouTube – $19.99 (SD/HD/UHD)

Microsoft Video – $19.99 (SD/HD/UHD)*

Movies Anywhere (directs customers to most services listed here)

Vudu – $19.99 (SD/HD/UHD)*

* includes bonus materials.