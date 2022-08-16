Top Gun: Maverick Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, DVD, & Digital Release Dates Revealed

Top Gun Maverick: 4k Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

The release dates for Top Gun: Maverick in home media formats have been revealed. The film will first be available in digital formats (including 4k, Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos) on August 23rd followed by Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD on November 1st, 2022.

The 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray combo editions from Paramount Home Media both include a code to redeem a Digital Copy. And, the movie will be available in a Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray Steelbook.

Bonus features add up to over 110 minutes of content including “A Love Letter to Aviation,” “Cleared For Take Off,” “Breaking New Ground – Filming Top Gun: Maverick,” “Forging The Darkstar,” “Masterclass with Tom Cruise – Cannes Film Festival,” and music videos “Hold My Hand” (Lady Gaga)” and “I Ain’t Worried” – (OneRepublic).” The teaser trailer for “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One Teaser Trailer” is also included.

An additional bonus, an extended version of “James Corden’s Top Gun Training with Tom Cruise,” appears to only be available in digital formats (not disc).

Top Gun: Maverick is priced $29.99 (List: $37.99) on 4k Blu-ray, $24.99 (List: $32.99) on Blu-ray, $34.99 in SteelBook packaging, and $19.99 (List: $25.99) on DVD. Order on Amazon

Top Gun: Maverick in digital formats (SD, HD, UHD) is priced $19.99 Order on Amazon

In addition to the single-movie Blu-ray and DVD editions, Top Gun: Maverick will also be available in a Top Gun 2 Movie Collection with Top Gun (1986) on 4k Blu-ray. The combo edition with Digital Code is list-priced $50.99. Buy on Amazon