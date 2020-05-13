Read Our Review of ‘Top Gun’ on 4k Blu-ray

Take us back to the 80s! Oscar-winning film Top Gun starring Tom Cruise has been remastered for release on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray and Digital 4k. We got an advance review copy of the disc and were excited to revisit the film that may have influenced generations of youth to pursue a career in flying, as well as wear bomber jackets and play beach volleyball in jeans!

The interior shots of the aircraft and air-traffic-control are much cleaner than 1080p, with vibrant colors that were likely not that saturated in theaters when the film first released in ‘86. And, the new Dolby Atmos soundtrack to Top Gun pounds. When those MiG-28s and F-14s pass overhead it’s really like fighter jets are flying overhead! The dialogue in this new edition is really clear and sharp, with surround sound effects improved over previous Dolby 5.1 channel mixes. Read the full review of Top Gun on 4k Blu-ray.



