Babylon up for Pre-Order on 4k Blu-ray, 4k SteelBook, Blu-ray, DVD & Digital

Damien Chazelle’s Babylon starring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie just released to theaters in the US but is already available to pre-order for home viewing on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital (release dates TBD).

On 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray, the film is packaged in combo editions from Paramount Home Media Distribution that include a code to redeem a Digital Copy. Disc specs and extras have not been confirmed.

The movie will also be available in a Limited Edition SteelBook 2-disc edition with 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital Copy (packaging artwork not yet released).

Babylon is currently priced $31.99 (Blu-ray), $31.16 (4k Blu-ray), $44.99 (Limited Edition SteelBook) $25.99 (DVD), and $19.99 (Digital) on Amazon.

Babylon was written and directed by Damien Chazelle. The film was originally being developed for Lionsgate but in late 2019 Paramount Pictures acquired worldwide rights. The movie takes place in the late 1920s when silent films transitioned to sound.

