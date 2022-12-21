Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season One Blu-ray, SteelBook, & DVD Release Date Revealed

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season One Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

We’ve finally got the release date for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds on Blu-ray Disc and DVD. The series will hit stores on March 21, 2023, including a Limited Edition Blu-ray SteelBook edition from Paramount.

The disc editions include all 13 episodes of the series that premiered in May and ended in July, 2022 on Paramount+.

Disc specs, release date, and bonus materials TBD.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season One is priced $39.95 (Blu-ray), $51.99 (Blu-ray SteelBook), and $39.95 (DVD).

Synopsis: STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS is based on the years Captain Christopher Pike manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise. The series will feature fan favorites from season two of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY: Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock. The series will follow Captain Pike, Science Officer Spock and Number One in the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.