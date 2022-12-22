Deal Alert: Get a Panasonic 4k Blu-ray Player for only $167

Home4k Blu-rayDeal Alert: Get a Panasonic 4k Blu-ray Player for only $167
The Panasonic 4k Blu-ray player (DP-UB420-K) is on sale for just $167.99 on Amazon. That’s a huge savings off the list price of $249.99! The Panasonic DP-UB420-K supports all three popular High Dynamic Range formats including Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+ (not many 4k Blu-ray players support this 2nd-gen HDR10 spec), as well as high-resolution audio formats

It’s less expensive and a bit smaller than the Panasonic DP-UB820-K (14.88″ wide vs. 16.8″ wide), and lighter (4.04 lbs vs. 5.3 lbs). But just like its big brother features Panasonic‘s unique 4K High Precision Chroma Processing, Alexa & Google Assistant, 4k upscaling, and twin isolated HDMI outputs.

Jump over to Amazon to grab this deal while it lasts!

